Dora, AL

Fightful

Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode

Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
Fightful

Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask

In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died

The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
Fightful

Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury

Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Fightful

Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership

Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
Fightful

WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises

WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Fightful

Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes

25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Fightful

Big E Discusses Crossover Appeal Of NASCAR And WWE

WWE and NASCAR have partnered up many times throughout the years with WWE events and superstars being part of the paint jobs on cars. More recently, WWE superstars have served as Grand Marshals or honorary pace car drivers for NASCAR events. Big E introduced the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 on November 6 and while making the media round, he spoke to Speed Freaks about the crossover between WWE and NASCAR fans.
Fightful

WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Fightful

Marvelous' Maria Discusses Wrestle Queendom, Chigusa Nagayo, Unagi Sayaka, And More | INTERVIEW

The greatness of Joshi wrestling continues to shine brightly around the world as the wrestlers now have the chance to travel outside of Japan to share their incredible talents. Fans have had a chance to see it here in the United States with DEADLOCK Pro, West Coast Pro, and Prestige Wrestling leading the charge to bring the likes of Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Mio Momono, and Miyuki Takase in for matches.
Fightful

CJ Perry On WWE's New Regime: It's Exciting, Triple H is A Genius

CJ Perry calls Triple H a genius and says the new WWE regime is a great shift. Perry, formerly known as Lana, spent several years with WWE; she signed with the company in 2013, and she was subsequently featured on WWE TV over the next several years. She memorably managed Rusev, and she was also an active in-ring competitor in the later stages of her run. WWE released Perry in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Just over a year later, former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H became the head of WWE creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the product, and several former Superstars have returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt.
Fightful

Fightful

