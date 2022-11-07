Read full article on original website
IMPACT Wrestling (11/10/22) Results: Jordynne Grace Defends Knockout's Title Against Gisele Shaw.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/10/2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV & YouTube (Membership). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - IMPACT Knockout's Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c)...
Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode
Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5): Reina Del Rey Takes On Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eight of its show on November 5. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5) - WOW Tag Team Title...
Knockouts Title Main Event | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/10/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 10, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semi-Finals: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel.
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask
In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died
The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury
Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Podcast: AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 9!. - Title contender tourney: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. - 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara. -The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve In Our...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/8): Toni Storm, Athena, The Gunns In Action
AEW Dark (11/8) The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) def. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz. The Factory (QT Marshall & Cole Karter) def. The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds def. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. AR...
Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership
Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
Anthony Ogogo Discusses Current AEW Status, Being Frustrated 'The Pizza Guy' Was On TV
Anthony Ogogo was put in a prominent position ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 when he was feuding with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes went on to win the match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and Ogogo hasn't had a prominent role on television since, but has been active on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.
WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes
25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
11/8 WWE NXT Viewership Declines Slightly Against Election Coverage, Key Demo Rating Rises
Viewership for the November 8 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 8 drew 664,000 viewers. This number is down slightly from the 670,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up slightly...
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Big E Discusses Crossover Appeal Of NASCAR And WWE
WWE and NASCAR have partnered up many times throughout the years with WWE events and superstars being part of the paint jobs on cars. More recently, WWE superstars have served as Grand Marshals or honorary pace car drivers for NASCAR events. Big E introduced the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 on November 6 and while making the media round, he spoke to Speed Freaks about the crossover between WWE and NASCAR fans.
WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Marvelous' Maria Discusses Wrestle Queendom, Chigusa Nagayo, Unagi Sayaka, And More | INTERVIEW
The greatness of Joshi wrestling continues to shine brightly around the world as the wrestlers now have the chance to travel outside of Japan to share their incredible talents. Fans have had a chance to see it here in the United States with DEADLOCK Pro, West Coast Pro, and Prestige Wrestling leading the charge to bring the likes of Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Mio Momono, and Miyuki Takase in for matches.
CJ Perry On WWE's New Regime: It's Exciting, Triple H is A Genius
CJ Perry calls Triple H a genius and says the new WWE regime is a great shift. Perry, formerly known as Lana, spent several years with WWE; she signed with the company in 2013, and she was subsequently featured on WWE TV over the next several years. She memorably managed Rusev, and she was also an active in-ring competitor in the later stages of her run. WWE released Perry in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Just over a year later, former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H became the head of WWE creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the product, and several former Superstars have returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt.
Saraya is cleared to compete at Full Gear, Bryan Danielson remains the GOAT | Day After Dynamite #35
Will Washington is joined by the new and current host of Will's former podcast, RBR Wrestling, Noah Stewart to review Dynamite 4th trip to Boston, which included a big announcement from Saraya!
