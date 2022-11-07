Georgia Judge Extends Deadline for Receiving Cobb County Absentee Ballots After Lawsuit Over Failure to Mail Them

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
NBC San Diego
Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Hit by Car in Mira Mesa: SDPD
An investigation is underway in Mira Mesa after an elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities received a call of the crash just after 7:30 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way. There, the pedestrian was seen under a Toyota Tacoma, suffering from a head injury.
