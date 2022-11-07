Read full article on original website
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Apple Insider
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following an update toAirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update — 5B58 — is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Phone Arena
Goodbye, iPhone X! iOS 16 last update for the phone that changed iPhone, Galaxy, Android forever
If a last-minute generosity urge doesn't hit Cupertino, it's safe to say that iOS 16, which was recently released for (all iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8), is the last major OS update iPhone X will receive. I believe it's easy to agree with the claim that...
iPhones have a hidden keyboard that lets you type faster
We’re all used to typing away on our phones, but did you know there’s a way we could all be doing it faster? The QWERTY keyboard is used by millions of people around the world everyday. However, there’s a new keyboard people can access with the latest update which is potentially quicker. iPhone users who downloaded the latest iOS 16 update can now use the Dvorak keyboard. Despite the fact it’ll be unfamiliar to many people, it’s not a new concept in and of itself. The keyboard was first used back in 1936 after being invented by psychologist August Dvorak. Sign up...
CNET
Trading In An Old iPhone To Apple? You'll Get Less Money For It Today
Two months after introducing the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch 8 smartwatches, Apple has quietly reduced the trade-in values for a lot of older devices. Comparing Apple's trade-in website with an archived version from Wednesday, it seems the company updated the amount of money you'll get if you trade in an older device only yesterday. Some products haven't seen that much of a drop, like the iPhone 13, which gets you up to $450 instead of $470 just a day ago. iPads and Apple Watches had slight drops in value as well.
Tom's Guide
Your Google Pixel 7 has a secret button on the back — here's how to use it
Here's how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel to create your own shortcuts. You should learn how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel if you're the new owner of a Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro, since it's a very handy shortcut to have. The Quick...
iOS 16.2 brings Custom Accessibility Mode to iPhone, and it’s a big deal
After the big iOS 16.1 update, Apple is already testing iOS 16.2 with developers. The next major iPhone operating system update will bring a feature called Custom Accessibility Mode that will be available to all iPhone users on iOS 16.2 or later. The new feature’s name might not be enough to indicate how important it is. But Custom Accessibility Mode is certainly something to keep in mind for future use.
Digital Trends
It’s not just you: Microsoft confirms Windows 11 is having gaming issues
Microsoft has confirmed that the latest update to Windows 11 is causing performance issues in some games, along with a host of other problems. Stuttering might be noticeable in some apps as well. Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 11 22H2 update on devices affected by this issue;...
iPad Pro (2022) gets surprise price cut ahead of Black Friday sales
The all-new iPad Pro 2022 comes with an M2 chip, lots of features, and now, a low price, too
I’ve had the iPhone 14 Pro for 2 months — here’s what I love (and what I don’t)
After two months with the iPhone 14 Pro, I've found lots to love about Apple's latest high-end smartphone. But there's also plenty of room for improvment.
iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here they are. The most notable feature of...
CNET
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
Digital Trends
Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more
For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products. It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
