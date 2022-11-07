Holiday shopping kicks off with weekend of sales

All corners of Owatonna were bustling extravaganzas, Bazaars and more to kick off the holiday shopping season. The weekend is also often called “widows weekend” because it is the opening weekend for firearm deer hunting.

Many of the events doubled as fundraising efforts. The Charity Bazaar at the Steele County Community Center Saturday, hosted by the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Meridan, First Lutheran Church of Hope and Crafts by Rhonda Hareid were raising funds to use for the various mission projects hosted by the churches.

The Owatonna VFW Auxiliary also hosted their annual craft and bake sale. One of the organizers, Stacy Burton, said the event is usually a success and she was pleased to see so many people turn up to help support Steele County’s Veterans.

“The funds we raise today will help purchase personalized gifts for all the veterans in Steele County,” she said. “It’s part of our Visits to Vets program and they really appreciate it.”

Elaine Schroeder said she looks forward to this weekend as an excuse to get together with her gal pals and get her hands on some goods, as well as enjoy the soups, snacks, and other edible delights the events often provide.

“Some of us used to craft for months and participate in these events but now that I’m old and retired, I prefer to use this an an excuse to shop instead,” Schroeder laughed. “I have two children and five grandchildren and I can usually get a lot of my shopping done for Christmas in one weekend, maybe two.”

The Pastimes Fine Art and Craft sale was also held over the weekend. Artistic Director Silvan Durben said he was pleased with the turnout and there were so many lovely items available throughout the sale.

“This really is such a lovely annual event we have here at the Arts Center,” he said. “It’s great to see how many talented artists we have in the area who bring out their crafts.”

The festivities will continue next weekend with several other sales scheduled throughout the city.