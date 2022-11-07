Read full article on original website
Related
Benton County election results
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Benton County took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a variety of issues. You can view all results in Benton County below.
Washington County election results
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County voters took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a number of issues and positions. You can view all Washington County election results below.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
5newsonline.com
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
nwahomepage.com
What to expect at Downtown Bentonville's Toyland celebration
What to expect at Downtown Bentonville’s Toyland …. What to expect at Downtown Bentonville's Toyland celebration. Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Northwest Arkansas. Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Northwest Arkansas. Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot …. Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest...
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
nwahomepage.com
Public Segway rides at Toyland in Downtown Bentonville
Public Segway rides at Toyland in Downtown Bentonville. Public Segway rides at Toyland in Downtown Bentonville. Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Northwest Arkansas. Traveling Holocaust exhibit comes to Northwest Arkansas. Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot …. Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest Arkansas...
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
Report: Former Benton County jail deputy was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at Crystal Bridges wedding
More details have emerged following the arrest of a former Benton County jail deputy's arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
nwahomepage.com
No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
nwahomepage.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat No. 7 LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas faces an uphill challenge on Saturday with No. 7 LSU coming into Fayetteville. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) is still one short of the required wins to become bowl eligible. Following the LSU game, they have Ole Miss at home and then travel to Missouri to close out the regular season. LSU (7-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny in the SEC West following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in its last two games. In addition to Arkansas they have a non-conference game against UAB and then go to Texas A&M to finish the regular season.
Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest for ‘serious mistake’
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has issued an apology following his weekend arrest after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in somebody else's home.
nwahomepage.com
Bentonville Toyland returns for the holiday season
After a three-year hiatus, NWA’s largest toy event is back! Downtown Bentonville Inc., says this event draws in around 20,000 people. The Toyland event presented by Walmart will take over downtown Bentonville Square on Friday, November 11 from 11am – 8pm. Bring your lists and check them twice, there will be activations, food, and TOYS. This is a great way to help kick off the start of the holiday season.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Comments / 0