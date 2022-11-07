ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

BENTONVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

BENTONVILLE, AR
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
nwahomepage.com

No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat No. 7 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas faces an uphill challenge on Saturday with No. 7 LSU coming into Fayetteville. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) is still one short of the required wins to become bowl eligible. Following the LSU game, they have Ole Miss at home and then travel to Missouri to close out the regular season. LSU (7-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny in the SEC West following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in its last two games. In addition to Arkansas they have a non-conference game against UAB and then go to Texas A&M to finish the regular season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bentonville Toyland returns for the holiday season

After a three-year hiatus, NWA’s largest toy event is back! Downtown Bentonville Inc., says this event draws in around 20,000 people. The Toyland event presented by Walmart will take over downtown Bentonville Square on Friday, November 11 from 11am – 8pm. Bring your lists and check them twice, there will be activations, food, and TOYS. This is a great way to help kick off the start of the holiday season.
fourstateshomepage.com

Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money

JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

