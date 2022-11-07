The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO