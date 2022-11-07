ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community Impact Austin

New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news

The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt

AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Victory Tap now open in downtown Pflugerville

Tripp Wiggins (left) and Rob Clem (right) are The Victory Tap's co-owners. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Neighborhood sports bar The Victory Tap held its soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. The brand-new sports bar in downtown Pflugerville has a selection of beers on tap, serves food and has extensive seating available both indoors and outdoors. 512-358-6150. www.thevictorytap.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
AUSTIN, TX

