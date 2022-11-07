Read full article on original website
Beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina marry in a secret ceremony
Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela posted a video highlighting their two years together and their courthouse wedding
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Mosque's giant dome collapses in Indonesia
The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out. Officials say there were no victims.
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India
The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country's worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time
WATCH: Kenya Airport Workers Return Bag Containing $19,000 To British Tourist
A Kenyan police officer and two airport workers were praised for returning a bag containing approximately $19,000 (£17,000) and other items belonging to a British tourist. According to the BBC, the tourist, identified as Benson Nickolson, misplaced the bag at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, the capital city of East Africa.
‘A brazen intrusion’: China’s foreign police stations raise hackles in Canada
Beijing says Toronto locations are ‘services stations’ to renew licenses – but China watchers say they monitor and pressure country’s diaspora
This Stunning City in Mexico Is Ranked 'Most Beautiful' by 'Travel and Leisure'
It's so full of culture and history.
What we know about the deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul
Tens of thousands of people flooded into the area in central Seoul to celebrate Halloween -- but panic erupted as the crowds swelled.
Couple's Epic Fail at Mexico Resort Could've Happened to Anyone
Everybody makes mistakes- we're all human; nobody gets it right 100% of the time. However, when traveling abroad, it might be a good idea to read up on local cultural costumes and traditions before you go. That knowledge might save you from making a major faux pas- which, unfortunately, is exactly what happened here!
Early morning 6.3 earthquake in India shakes Delhi and Nepal
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck parts of India and Nepal early Wednesday morning local time, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology.The quake, centred in Nepal, began at 1.57am, causing multi-second tremors that could be felt in major cities like Delhi, NDTV reports.The earthquake was strong enough to wake many residents of Delhi from bed.Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Fu4UaD2vIS @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational pic.twitter.com/n2ORPZEzbP— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2022The quake “lasted for...
China promises change but sticks to severe 'zero COVID' plan
Chinese leaders are promising to improve quarantine and other anti-virus policies after public frustration boiled over into protests but said they will stick to a "zero COVID" strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes and disrupted the economy
Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday, killing at least six people while they were asleep in their houses, a government administrator said. The earthquake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital...
These are the best Indian Restaurants In Kuala Lumpur
Still in the mood for Indian food and missing the array of deliciousness you enjoyed this past Deepavali? For an authentic culinary experience, choose from some of the best upscale Indian restaurants in Kuala Lumpur. If your knowledge of Indian food is simply between Northern and Southern cooking styles, you’ve...
Take a Look Inside AW²'s Heavenly Banyan Tree AlUla Resort in Saudi Arabia
Paris-based design studio AW² has unveiled its highly-anticipated Banyan Tree AlUla resort in Saudi Arabia’s Ashar Valley. Led by Stéphanie Ledoux and Reda Amalou, the rich setting aims to blend in with its preserved surroundings while respecting the country’s rich heritage and supporting its regional goals in the tourism sector.
