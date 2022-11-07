“Pretty Lady” is a new spicy and fun single that will make audiences swoon and sway to the mix of interesting and innovative musical mix accompanying creative lyrics. Suga Roy & The Fireball Crew is a new up-and-coming band that focuses on creating authentic roots rock reggae with a new EDM twist. These upbeat musical melodies coupled with amazingly deep lyrics act as a welcome addition to a music industry that is saturated with similar kinds of musical genre productions. The artist wishes to introduce the world to their roots through the use of music to create a newer space in the music for artists that wish to differentiate themselves.

