Holyoke, MA

Two armed robbery suspects arrested in Holyoke

By Emma McCorkindale, Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have identified and arrested the two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Shooting suspect arrested after manhunt in Russell, Blandford

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said an officer working at an election poll Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. saw two men, identified as the suspects of an alleged armed robbery on Sunday, at the intersection of Maple Street and Jackson Street. The officer confirmed with the detective bureau that there was probable cause for an arrest to be made.

Detectives and narcotic agents were called to assist and arrested 52-year-old Eric Fontanez of New York for armed robbery and 56-year-old Jesus Marrero of Holyoke for armed robbery and possession of a class A drug.

Eric Fontanez (Credit: Holyoke Police Department)
Jesus Marrero (Credit: Holyoke Police Department)

On Sunday, at around 6:00 p.m., the Holyoke Police were called to Racing Mart on South Street for a panic alarm that was going off, according to Moriarty. It was later reported that it was an armed robbery. Officers began to search for the suspects, with one armed with a gun, however, they were not found.

PHOTOS: Armed Robbery at Racing Mart in Holyoke

    Photo courtesy of the Holyoke Police Department
    Photo courtesy of the Holyoke Police Department
    Photo courtesy of the Holyoke Police Department
  • Photo courtesy of the Holyoke Police Department
    Photo courtesy of the Holyoke Police Department

The following are descriptions of the suspects there were provided by the Holyoke police:

Suspect 1

  • Dark-skinned male wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie
  • Black face mask, or covering
  • A white knit hat, with spiral details on it
  • Dark color or navy shorts
  • Black sneakers

Suspect 2

  • Dark-skinned male
  • Dark-colored hair, in a ponytail
  • Seen putting up his hood as he walks into the store wearing a gray or dark green jacket with a maroon hood
  • Red pajama pants
  • Dark-colored sneakers with white soles

If you have any information or can identify either individual, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously. Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone, then text the information you want to send. Send the text, and text END to complete the message.

