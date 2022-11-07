If you don’t have space for a shoe rack and you cringe at the idea of just leaving your shoes in a cluttered heap inside or outside your house, Avril has you sorted. No, not the Canadian rock singer, the wall-mounted shoe-rack. Designed to uplift your space by uplifting your shoes, the Avril shoe rack by Ylisse sits on your wall, providing a nice angled shelf to dock your shoes when not worn. Unlike conventional racks with horizontal shelves, the Avril’s angled design sits closer to the wall and occupies less real estate space, making it perfect for small homes, houses with narrow entrances, and even hotel rooms. Plus, the shoes are easy to access at all times, giving Avril the upper hand over your floor-based shoe rack that requires you to hunch over to find your shoes!

