SFPD make arrest in North Beach homicide

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — One man has been charged with manslaughter after a victim he allegedly punched died in the hospital on Nov. 4, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

On Sunday at 2:11 a.m. SFPD officers were called to the 500 block of Broadway, which is near Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue, because of a person down on the ground.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 46-year-old man with a head injury. Officers provided medical aid to the man and also called emergency medical personnel to the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a witness at the scene pointed out a man nearby who had reportedly spit on the victim while he was unconscious. Police determined man, later identified as Alexis Octavio Meneses, 37, of Brisbane, was a suspect and arrested him for probably cause. Meneses was cited for misdemeanor battery by police and released at the scene, according to police.

SFPD investigators were able to obtain camera surveillance footage the captured the incident. According to police, the video shows Meneses punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. As the victim was unconcious, police say Meneses kicked him several times and later spit on him. The surveillance footage assisted police in developing probable cause.

On Oct. 31, Meneses was located by investigators on the 800 block of Bryant Street, and he was brought into custody. Meneses was booked into San Francisco County jail on charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital on Nov. 4. At this point, SFPD’s Homicide Unit began to lead the investigation. At his court appearance on Monday, the complaint against him was amended to include a manslaughter charge.

Police say that though they have arrested a suspect this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call SFPD’s Tip Line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 to begin a text message with SFPD. You may choose to remain anonymous.

