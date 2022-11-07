Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
London Web Agency on a Mission to Help Businesses Grow Online
A London web design agency has launched a series of packages to help entrepreneurs and business owners on a budget to launch online. A London web design agency has launched a series of packages to help entrepreneurs and business owners on a budget to launch online. Web Robotic is a...
China stages historic air show under cloud of zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months.
Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers
Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.
hospitalitytech.com
Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform
Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
getnews.info
Five Lakes Coffee releases NFTs with perks
Sturgis, Michigan – Nov 8, 2022 – Five Lakes Coffee co-owners Paul and Jared Smith have announced the launch of a new NFT collection recently minted on the polygon blockchain and available at OpenSea.io The CoffeePunks NFT collection is a 10K piece collection of pixel art NFTs drawn by Paul’s son Gabriel and Jared’s son James.
getnews.info
Courtney Stuart Joins RTB House as VP of Enterprise Sales, East
This appointment will prove instrumental in helping the company grow its thriving US business. RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art digital marketing technologies, is proud to announce that Courtney Stuart will join the company as VP of Enterprise Sales, East. His deep omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and performance marketing experience will further accelerate RTB House’s robust US business. A task he has previously accomplished.
accessinternational.media
World’s first 17m electric telehandler finds UK customer
UK-based Lifting solutions specialist GGR Group sold the world’s first 17m electric telehandler to Flannery Plant Hire at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Flannery was also the first to purchase the smaller 6.26 full electric model in 2020, which Faresin introduced at Bauma in 2019. The new 17m model is...
getnews.info
DigiSeats Rakes in Reviews for its Groundbreaking Digital Seating Arrangement Tool
Provider of innovative event management solutions, DigiSeats, continues to receive accolades for its revolutionary QR code Wedding Seating chart designed to ease creating seating plans. The team at DigiSeats is pushing boundaries in the event planning and management industry, as its innovative digital seating arrangement tool continues to increase in...
getnews.info
KUWA Oracle raises $1.5 Million in seed funding ahead of KUWA Chain launch
KUWA raised 1.5 Million in seed funding for the development of their cutting-edge customizable blockchain oracles. Helsinki, Finland – November 09, 2022 – KUWA Labs is pleased to announce that they have been able to raise 1.5 Million in seed funding for KUWA Oracle this month. With the KUWA Chain launch scheduled for mid-December, the timing has been perfect. KUWA Oracle will also host an airdrop event in December.
getnews.info
Discover the lightest and most secure fully equipped e-bike & bike in the world on Kickstarter
Balans Bikes has developed the lightest and most compact electric bike system in the world with a unique anti-theft system. Balans Bikes recently launched the most secure and lightweight e-bike and bike on Kickstarter. The Balans bikes have been equipped with a revolutionary anti-theft system to prevent theft of bikes and assure secured parking for the riders.
getnews.info
NsureHub InsureTech Company Partners with Guardian Leak Detection
Clearwater, Florida – NsureHub, a U.S.-based Leading InsureTech Company, today announces its partnership with Guardian Leak Detection, a Chicago-based smart leak prevention company that specializes in detecting leaks and controlling valves to prevent the damage of properties caused by water in various homes. NsureHub InsureTech company in partnership with...
getnews.info
Industrial Services Market forecast supercharge your visualizations worth $44.1 billion by 2025
Industrial Services Market analysis & forecast report categorizes global by Type (Engineering and Consulting, Installation and Commissioning and Operational Improvement and Maintenance), Application (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS, MES, Electric Motors & Drives, Valves & Actuators, and Safety Systems), Industry, and Region. According to the new market research report “Industrial Services...
getnews.info
A Trading Playbook That Gives The Simplest Way To Money Making Opportunities In 7 Days Or Less
Trades Trending reveals the most straightforward path to money-making opportunities to be released within seven days. A brilliant trading playbook soon to be launched assists users in identifying the best performing price action trading opportunities with the highest profit potential. Clients who use these strategies will not have to waste money on losing trades based on the stock opinions of so-called TV experts and will be able to skip the hours of research required to find the best performing trade of the week. The Price Action Playbook is a powerful tool for building an impressive trading portfolio and broadening one’s vision and approach to market reach.
getnews.info
Medical Elastomers Market- Competitive Analysis, Growth, Statistics Regional Outlook, and Future Growth
“Browse 71 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 124 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Elastomers Market””. edical Elastomers Market by Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Application (Medical Tubes, Catheters, Syringes, Gloves, Medical Bags, and Implants), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) Global.
getnews.info
BacklinkMe.com Announces Best SEO Tools for 2022
November 8, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – BacklinkMe.com has announced their choices of Best SEO Tools for 2022. The list includes Keyword Research and Link Building software, AI Content Generation software, Video Analytics software, SEO Reporting tools, Online Training Courses, SEO Outsourcing, and WordPress SEO Tools. Because...
technode.global
South Korean travel AI startup Globaleur raises $2.5M to connect end-to-end experience
South Korean travel tech startup Globaleur has raised $2.5 million in their pre-series A round and recently completed setting up an office in Singapore as part of their expansion plans for South East Asia (SEA). Globaleur said in a statement on Tuesday it has attracted renowned venture capital firms such...
getnews.info
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
getnews.info
Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Opportunity Analysis to Grow $43.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.3%
Non-volatile memory express (NVMe) market is expected to grow from USD 44.6 billion in 2020 to USD 163.5 billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 29.7%. According to the new market research report “Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market by Product (SSDs, Servers, All-flash Arrays, Adapters), Deployment Location (On-premise, Remote, Hybrid), Communication Standard (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand), Vertical, and Region -Global Forecast to 2025.
getnews.info
Plandai Biotechnology ($PLPL) announces its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp
Yesterday, Plandai Biotechnology, Inc (OTC US:PLPL) announced its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp. As per the press release, EV Hotel™ developed the world’s first proprietary, disruptive hospitality platform called the “smart hotel,” which combines technology, automation, IoT, crypto, and NFT with best-in-class service, stylish design, and upscale amenities to deliver a more efficient hotel operation, happier guests, and more streams of revenue. Conditions to the closing of the asset acquisition include both parties completing independent financial audits, and the Company completing corporate actions with the Secretary of State of Nevada and FINRA that will change the name and trading symbol of the Company, along with a reverse split of the Company’s common stock, which management plans at 100:1. Afterwards, the transaction will close and the Company will acquire all of the authorized stock and assets in EV Hotel™ in exchange for common stock and all of the Company’s Series “A” Preferred stock, resulting in a change of control.
getnews.info
Indian Visa Online expedites and simplifies the process of obtaining an Indian visa
India Visa Online is a website that allows you to obtain an Indian visa quickly and easily. The Indian government has implemented electronic travel authorization, or e-Visa for India, which allows visitors from 180 countries to enter the country without having their passports physically stamped. Since 2014, travelers from outside...
Comments / 0