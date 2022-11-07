ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Justice, Blair discuss West Virginia’s Amendment 2 on ‘Tonight Live’

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—The debate over the proposed Amendment 2 on West Virginia’s ballot is still going as Election Day quickly approaches in the Mountain State.

Both West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair stopped by the Tonight Live studio to weigh in on either side of the debate.

WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls

UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot as of 11 p.m. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Attorney General asks Biden to discuss fentanyl with Chinese President

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he’s asking President Joe Biden to discuss the country’s opioid epidemic when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Nov. 14. Morrisey’s office says he wrote President Biden a letter urging him to discuss illegal fentanyl he says comes from China with the Chinese […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia voters reject Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s voters rejected Amendment 2 in Tuesday’s election. Governor Jim Justice (R) was a staunch opponent of the amendment and campaigned extensively across the Mountain State against it. West Virginia Election Results According to Justice, Amendment 2 proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4

West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014; however, redistricting after the 2020 Census combined […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WV voters reject all four amendments on ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goes down in defeat

CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Amendment Two on personal property taxes is resoundingly defeated

Amendment Two, the hottest issue on West Virginia ballots, was defeated on Election Night. “It was an absolute, ill-fated idea,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who campaigned around the state against the amendment. The governor added, “We’ve heard the voice of the people.”. The MetroNews decision desk called...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
