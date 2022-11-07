Justice, Blair discuss West Virginia’s Amendment 2 on ‘Tonight Live’

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—The debate over the proposed Amendment 2 on West Virginia’s ballot is still going as Election Day quickly approaches in the Mountain State.

Both West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair stopped by the Tonight Live studio to weigh in on either side of the debate.

Tune into Tonight Live at 5:30 p.m. to see their full interviews.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.