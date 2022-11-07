Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO