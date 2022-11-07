Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
gowatertown.net
Parts of North Dakota digging out from two feet of snow! (Audio)
BISMARCK, N.D.–The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to North Dakota is now exiting the state. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin is at the Bismarck National Weather Service office. He says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received more than that.
kxnet.com
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
KFYR-TV
More snow on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
How Bismarck plans to handle the 2022 winter storm
However, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the highways did stay mostly clear throughout the day.
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. You can also check school plan at the KX School Closings and Delays page. November 11 All Essentia Health clinics in Bismarck — with the exception […]
Winter is here! Storm conditions in North Bismarck
Your KX News team is ready to hunker down and give you all the information you need on the first winter blizzard of the season.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Thursday
Blizzard Warning remains in effect. Here are the latest area closings.
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota
As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
Winter storm wallops northern Plains bringing near record-setting snow to Bismarck
The season's first blizzard for the lower 48 states rolled through the Dakotas and the Upper Midwest this week.
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
740thefan.com
Two seriously injured on icy, snow-covered I-94 crash near Mandan, ND
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Weather may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash on I-94, five miles west of Mandan Monday afternoon around 2:30. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup traveling east on the interstate crossed the median and struck the rear wheels of a westbound semi.
KFYR-TV
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
KFYR-TV
Another Starbucks location brewing in south Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Bismarck is brewing up another location of a popular coffee chain. Aspen Group just revealed the former Pier One building will be turned into another Starbucks location. This will be the sixth location of the store in Bismarck.
Times-Online
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
Everything You Need To Know About The Snowstorm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A major snowstorm will impact much of North Dakota. The impacts depend on where you’re located. If you’re in southern and eastern ND, you’ll have the highest impacts. Wednesday: Light to moderate snow will move through NW and north central ND. Light accumulation is possible. There’s also a chance for freezing […]
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Republicans dominant in midterm elections
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nationally, Republicans were expected to take back the House and Senate with a red wave Tuesday. The outcome is nowhere near what many polls indicated, and final results are yet to be determined. But there was a red tsunami in North Dakota. North Dakota is an...
Comments / 1