Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene and faces assault charges.
The Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best of seven series 4-2. The win marked their first World Series win since 2017, and of course, their first World Series win since the cheating accusations that surrounded the 2017 team.
During what was supposed to be a celebratory atmosphere, at least two individuals were involved in a physical altercation at the Houston Astros World Series parade.
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
Mancini joined the Astros late in the season in a trade with the Red Sox. He made some clutch hits and key plays during the run to the World Series Championship.
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
The Dodgers add some depth at the outset of the 2022-2023 offseason.
Report: Astros' Maldonado played through several injuries in the World Series
HOUSTON — Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado played through the World Series with several injuries, according to MLB.com. "Machete" told the website that he'll undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia. On top of that, Maldonado had been playing with a broken right hand since Aug. 28 when he was hit by a pitch.
Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
Baker helped lead the Astros to a historic 2022 season which was culminated by capturing the second World Series championship in franchise history.
