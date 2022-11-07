ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid becomes the latest celebrity to deactivate her Twitter account

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
 4 days ago

Model Gigi Hadid has become the latest celebrity to deactivate her Twitter account after Elon Musk took over the company and began making immediate changes.

On Instagram, Hadid posted a story explaining she had deactivated her Twitter account because for a long time and "especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry," according to screenshots of the story, which has expired.

The 27-year-old said Twitter is not a place she wants to be a part of even though she connected with many fans on the social media platform. "But I can't say it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she wrote.

On her story, she also shared a post from MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, who shared a tweet from a former Twitter employee claiming that the "entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company."

Musk began the acquisition process in April and when he officially took over the company last month, he immediately made plans to fire at least half of Twitter's employees. Last week, the layoffs began, with the company saying in an email to its employees that job reductions were "necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."

Musk also promised to change the platform's current content moderation and bans. Many fear the changes will allow hate speech and inappropriate content on the platform, and as a result, several other celebrities and high-profile people have vowed to leave.

Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton, Sara Bareilles and Tea Leoni are among the high-profile people who have ditched Twitter following Musk's acquisition of the company.

Braxton said she was appalled by the changes she saw after Musk acquired the company and vowed to stay off of it. "I'm shocked and appalled at some of the 'free speech' I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech' is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC," she wrote .

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," screenwriter and producer Rhimes tweeted two days after Musk officially bought the company. She hasn't tweeted since.

Related
Variety

Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk’s Takeover on an Organized ‘Trolling Campaign’

UPDATED: Racist trolls are exulting in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and an “organized” cadre of them are flouting the social network’s policies that ban hate speech, according to the company. Instances of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period over the previous average following Musk’s closing on the $44 billion acquisition, according to the Princeton-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks “cyber-social threats.” Responding to the increase in N-word occurrences, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, on Saturday evening posted a thread blaming the hateful conduct on a “trolling campaign.” According to Roth,...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
