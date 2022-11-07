ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison-area races called, Dane County sheriff reelected

Despite the wait on close statewide races, several local ticket races have been called, with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett securely holding onto his role for another four years. Barrett, a Democrat who has served as sheriff since April 2021, faced off against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton, a detective within...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure

It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
Wisconsin Legislature Could Go To A Super Majority

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin has faced political gridlock the past four years, including Gov. Tony Evers vetoing more bills in the last two-year legislative session than any other governor in state history. Democrats warn that veto power is at stake Tuesday with Republicans in range to take a...
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
Two Men Arrested in Rock County for 4th OWI’s

Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.
UW wins innovation recognition

The University of Wisconsin–Madison announced that the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has designated UW–Madison as an Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University. The APLU awarded the university this designation based on the university’s “significant, sustainable, and campus-wide commitment to economic engagement.” The recognition highlights the university’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship; technology transfer, talent, and workforce development; and public service and community engagement.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
