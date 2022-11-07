Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO