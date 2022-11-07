Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
San Jose police arrest suspect who reportedly pointed gun at kids
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of a man they believed pointed a gun at three juveniles back in September.After a month-long search, police arrested 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira on Nov. 3 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. The arrest stems from a report from three juveniles, ages 11-13 years old, who said that on the evening of Sept. 23, around 7:15 p.m., a man in a car approached them while they walked on McLaughlin Avenue. The man, later identified as Khaira, spoke to the trio and after an exchange of words, pointed a handgun with an illegal high-capacity magazine at them. He then sped away and the juveniles reported the incident to the police.Using license plate readers and other investigative tools, police tracked down Khaira and arrested him in San Jose. When they took him into custody he had the firearm with the illegal magazine on him. Officers booked him into San Jose Main County Jail, where he remains.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of...
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville
A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
K9 officer assists Hayward PD in firearms bust
(KRON) — A K9 officer with the Hayward Police Department assisted officers in the investigation and arrest of a man on firearms charges, according to a Hayward PD social media post. “One of the many benefits [of] Police Service Dogs is their ability to sniff and locate items such as firearms,” the post read. “K9 […]
Man expected to live following shooting on Seventh Street in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
Families of 8 VTA mass shooting victims reach settlement with transit agency
SAN JOSE – Families of eight Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees who were killed in a 2021 mass shooting announced the settlement of legal claims against the transit agency.According to a joint statement with the VTA, the families of Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Adrian Balleza, Alex Ward Fritch, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Paul Delacruz Megia, Timothy Michael Romo, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, and Taptejdeep Singh have settled with the agency and have agreed to withdraw their lawsuits.The family of the ninth shooting victim, Lars Kelpler Lane, has not reached a settlement, the agency said."While nothing will bring back the tragic loss of...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong
Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose police bomb squad unit is investigating the discovery of a suspicious device at a Salvation Army. Authorities said the device was found in the 700 block of West Taylor Street. Police said some evacuations were ordered, and a street closure is in place.
Police searching for suspects in Oakland armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police searched for suspects Wednesday who robbed an armored vehicle near a branch of Bank of America that morning.Around 10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery a Bank of America on the 300 block of Hegenberger Road. Responding officers arrived to learn that at least two suspects robbed an armored vehicle."One individual exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and took items from a victim who was working as a guard for an armored truck. The armed individual entered the vehicle and fled the area with the victims property," Oakland Police said in a statementOakland Police said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
NBC Bay Area
3 Hurt After 2 Cars Crash Into San Francisco Home
Three people were transported to the hospital Thursday after two vehicles crashed into a home in San Francisco, according to police. The crash occurred at 3217 San Bruno Ave., police said. Firefighters said that three people were rescued from two cars involved. All were taken to a hospital and are...
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
rwcpulse.com
Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a double shooting from Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of 30th and Brook streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people shot. They sent both of them to the hospital. Both victims are in stable condition. No other...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on a Muni bus one month ago. Police learned of the incident when the woman walked into the Mission District police station about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 to report the robbery.
Comments / 0