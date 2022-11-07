Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Voter turnout steady throughout Bexar County on Election Day
Voters lined up at polling sites across Bexar County on Tuesday to select state, county, and congressional leaders, pass judgment on school district and municipal issues and, in general, shape the political landscape for at least the next few years. Polls opened at 7 a.m. After lower than usual turnout...
KENS 5
Ballots still being counted in Bexar County but unlikely to affect election results
SAN ANTONIO — Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen gave an update Wednesday on how the midterm election went in Bexar County. In her remarks, she said ballots will still be counted until next Tuesday, which the law allows. However, she said these races were not close enough for the continued counting to affect the projected outcome.
See early voting results for the State Representative of District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD Transportation building in Guadalupe County Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Posted: 8:55 p.m., Updated, 10:30 p.m. Results from the 2022 midterm elections began to be released Nov. 8 with most polling locations across the state closing at 7 p.m.
saobserver.com
2022 Election Results
The 2022 election results are slowly coming in for Texas and Bexar County. As information develops we will be keeping you up to date. Gregg Abbott was elected to serve another term as Governor of Texas. Abbott: 55% (4,340,862 Votes) O’Rourke 44% (3,425,755 Votes) Judge Peter Sakai sails past...
Myhighplains.com
Texas election: Voters decide newly redrawn Congressional District 35 race
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio — is up for grabs in the November election. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021.
Newswest9.com
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
Early voting in Comal County reaches 40.85%; Guadalupe County hits 32.55%
Political signs adorn the entrance to Redemptive Grace Ministries, which serves as an election polling location in New Braunfels along FM 725. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) As of the last day of early voting Nov. 4, 53,145 Comal County registered voters already voted early or turned in a mail-in ballot, or...
CPS Energy restores power to 4 polling locations in San Antonio
Officials are asking others to use different polls.
What to know about voting on Election Day in San Antonio
We have everything you need to know about Election Day voting.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD District 7 candidates campaign for votes in Tuesday’s election
(Seguin) – The only set of candidates campaigning for a seat on the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees is looking to help you decide who to choose. Today, the Seguin Daily News takes a look at the three candidates seeking the District 7 seat on the Seguin ISD school board.
Here's what Texas' political leaders are doing on Election Day
Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KENS 5
Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?
SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
KTSA
mycanyonlake.com
Go Vote: Polls Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 25 Vote Centers Across Comal County
Polling locations for the Nov. 8th General Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 25 polling locations across Comal County. Residents can vote at any Vote Center. Voters are not limited to only voting in the precinct where they are registered to vote. Six of the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
