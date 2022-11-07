Read full article on original website
Dunleer Acquires 11 Industrial Buildings Totaling 43,414 SQFT for $8MM in Upland
Los Angeles, CA, November 9, 2022 – Dunleer, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment and development firm, today announced it has acquired 11 industrial buildings totaling 43,414-square-feet situated on three separate parcels across 3.13 acres at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th Street in Upland, CA. Dunleer paid $8 million for the well-located infill assets within the Inland Empire West submarket of San Bernardino County.
Luminate Data Signs 14,114 SQFT Office Sublease in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, November 10, 2022 – Affirming its ability to help a client successfully mitigate its lease obligation, JLL announced today that Luminate Data has signed a 14,114-square-foot sublease at 5670 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Luminate Data will use the space as the new office for the growth of its business.
Office Specialist Brian Dunne Joins Kidder Mathews in El Segundo
Los Angeles, Calif. (November 9, 2022) – Kidder Mathews is pleased to welcome office specialist Brian Dunne to our El Segundo location as Vice President. Dunne brings over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate. Before joining Kidder Mathews, Dunne was President and CEO of Future Capital, Inc.,...
Northland Acquires 685-Unit THEA at Metropolis in Los Angeles for $504MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The property was sold by Chinese developer Greenland, according to public records.) In historic half billion-dollar acquisition, premier multifamily owner enters California market with acquisition of 59-story 685-unit LA residential tower. Los Angeles, CA – Northland, a national real estate private equity firm with $8 billion of...
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
Logistics Property Company Closes $1.8B Industrial Real Estate Fund, Plans 341,000 SQFT Development in San Bernardino
CHICAGO – Logistics Property Company, LLC (“LPC”) closed its second develop-to-core fund, LPC Logistics Venture Two LP, (“Venture II”) with total equity commitments of $1.8 billion from several global institutional investors and co-investment by LPC. To date, 35 percent of the fund has been allocated...
Stockbridge Pays $20MM for Five Acre Industrial Site in Montclair
San Francisco-based investment company Stockbridge is expanding its presence in Southern California, with the recent purchase of an industrial property in the Inland Empire. In a deal that closed in late October, the company purchased a 5.02-acre industrial site for $20 million. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Ronald C. Willemsen, according to public records.
Charing Cross Partners Places 107,706 SQFT Shopping Center Up For Sale in Torrance
Charing Cross Partners is placing up for sale a 107,706 square foot shopping center in Torrance. A listing for the property from Newmark shows the property, South Bay Village, is a fully occupied shopping center located at 19330 Hawthorne Blvd. While Newmark did not disclose guidance pricing for the property,...
Oliver Baker Joins Cityview as Director of Development
Oliver Baker recently joined Cityview, a premier Los Angeles-based multifamily investment management and development firm, as Director of Development. In his new role, Baker manages the development process for Cityview’s ground-up projects, from due diligence for acquisitions through design, coordination, permitting and construction. Leveraging more than 15 years of real estate experience, Baker leads internal teams and external consultants through every step of the project, including entitlement, community engagement, design, budgeting, construction management and property turnover.
