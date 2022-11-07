ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

ksro.com

Former Santa Rosa Doctor Convicted by Federal Jury on Charges in Overdose Death

A former Santa Rosa doctor has been convicted after a patient overdosed and died. Thomas McNeese Keller was convicted last week by a federal jury of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need. However, the jury could not reach a verdict on six other related counts. Keller had repeatedly prescribed opioid oxycodone, as well as other strong and addictive drugs to a patient in dosages that “far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and was for no legitimate medical need.” The patient died of an oxycodone overdose, along with other drugs. A date hasn’t been set for sentencing but Keller could get over 20 years in prison.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa doctor convicted after patient overdosed and died

SANTA ROSA -- A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former physician with illegally prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances, United States attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.Thomas Keller, 75, was convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical need, prosecutors said.The jury was unable to reach a verdict on six additional counts.Prosecutors said Keller was a Santa Rosa resident and a licensed physician who ran a pain management practice in Santa Rosa when he was indicted in 2018.Keller was accused of repeatedly prescribing the opioid oxycodone and other strong and addictive drugs to his patient in doses that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and that was not for a legitimate medical need.Evidence at trial showed Keller prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol to a woman who overdosed and died, according to prosecutors.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa

An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Two Antioch Residents Face Multiple Felony Charges in Brentwood Robberies

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against two young adults who were involved in robberies in Brentwood in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan and Dioni Tamirra Patton of Antioch both face an eight-count felony complaint that includes first and second-degree robbery, child...
BRENTWOOD, CA
ksro.com

Local Measures: Cloverdale Bans Fireworks; Healdsburg Passes Cannabis Business Tax

Measure K, which would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, is on track to passing, so far. ‘Yes’ votes are leading ‘No’ votes by a margin of 55 to 45-percent. Cloverdale is the only city in Sonoma County without a ban on all fireworks. It allows three nonprofit organizations to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks every July 1st through 4th. If Measure K passes, only supervised and professional public fireworks shows would be allowed in Cloverdale.
CLOVERDALE, CA
ksro.com

Court Date Set for Man Charged in Ukiah Toddler’s Death

A man facing charges in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy in Ukiah has a court hearing set for December 19th. The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence for Edward Two Feathers Steele to stand trial. The toddler was found dead after being left near railroad tracks in August. The boy and his two-year-old brother were in the suspect’s care at the time. The older brother was hospitalized after also being found near the railroad tracks, but has since recovered. The 33-year-old Steele remains behind bars after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder and child cruelty charges last month.
UKIAH, CA
marinmagazine.com

Beware of Deadly Death Caps, One of the World’s Most Poisonous Mushrooms

The death cap and its cousin, the destroying angel, are names coined for two of the world’s most poisonous mushrooms — the Amanita Phalloides and the Amanita Ocreata. A serious concern for dog lovers and mushroom foragers, these mushrooms are prolific in Marin County, Northern California and beyond. The nonnative death cap is thought to have been brought to California’s Central Coast in the 1930s by Spaniards importing cork oaks for the early wine industry.
SFist

ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases

An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
OAKLAND, CA

