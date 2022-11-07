Read full article on original website
Former Santa Rosa Doctor Convicted by Federal Jury on Charges in Overdose Death
A former Santa Rosa doctor has been convicted after a patient overdosed and died. Thomas McNeese Keller was convicted last week by a federal jury of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need. However, the jury could not reach a verdict on six other related counts. Keller had repeatedly prescribed opioid oxycodone, as well as other strong and addictive drugs to a patient in dosages that “far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and was for no legitimate medical need.” The patient died of an oxycodone overdose, along with other drugs. A date hasn’t been set for sentencing but Keller could get over 20 years in prison.
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
Vallejo agrees to pay $2.8 million in wrongful death suit of Angel Ramos
VALLEJO, Calif. - The city of Vallejo will pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of an unarmed man killed by police. Angel Ramos was fatally shot by a Vallejo police officer in 2017 who wrongly claimed that Ramos was armed with a knife. "The City...
The US Department of Justice Has Dispatched Poll Watchers to Sonoma County
Sonoma County was selected to be one of 64 voting jurisdictions around the country in which federal election monitors are being deployed today, in an effort to protect voting rights and ensure people have access to the polls. The DOJ's Civil Rights Division made the announcement Monday that it intended...
Santa Rosa doctor convicted after patient overdosed and died
SANTA ROSA -- A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former physician with illegally prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances, United States attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.Thomas Keller, 75, was convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical need, prosecutors said.The jury was unable to reach a verdict on six additional counts.Prosecutors said Keller was a Santa Rosa resident and a licensed physician who ran a pain management practice in Santa Rosa when he was indicted in 2018.Keller was accused of repeatedly prescribing the opioid oxycodone and other strong and addictive drugs to his patient in doses that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and that was not for a legitimate medical need.Evidence at trial showed Keller prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol to a woman who overdosed and died, according to prosecutors.
California Attorney General’s Office Kicks Back the Case of Noble Waidelich to DA Eyster
The state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday it has turned down Mendocino County District Attorney Dave Eyster’s bid to be recused from deciding whether ousted Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich should be prosecuted on a woman’s sexual assault complaint. Eyster in late September attempted to hand off...
Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa
An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Two Antioch Residents Face Multiple Felony Charges in Brentwood Robberies
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against two young adults who were involved in robberies in Brentwood in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan and Dioni Tamirra Patton of Antioch both face an eight-count felony complaint that includes first and second-degree robbery, child...
Local Measures: Cloverdale Bans Fireworks; Healdsburg Passes Cannabis Business Tax
Measure K, which would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, is on track to passing, so far. ‘Yes’ votes are leading ‘No’ votes by a margin of 55 to 45-percent. Cloverdale is the only city in Sonoma County without a ban on all fireworks. It allows three nonprofit organizations to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks every July 1st through 4th. If Measure K passes, only supervised and professional public fireworks shows would be allowed in Cloverdale.
A Break In at the Low Gap County Government Complex Results in the Arrest of Fort Bragg Man
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The...
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Court Date Set for Man Charged in Ukiah Toddler’s Death
A man facing charges in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy in Ukiah has a court hearing set for December 19th. The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence for Edward Two Feathers Steele to stand trial. The toddler was found dead after being left near railroad tracks in August. The boy and his two-year-old brother were in the suspect’s care at the time. The older brother was hospitalized after also being found near the railroad tracks, but has since recovered. The 33-year-old Steele remains behind bars after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder and child cruelty charges last month.
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in Berkeley
Police say a man passed out behind the wheel at busy Berkeley intersection on Saturday night.(Emilie Raguso/The Berkeley Scanner) A man police say passed out behind the wheel at a busy South Berkeley intersection was found in possession of a gun and an open container of alcohol Saturday night, authorities report.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
RSV, flu outbreaks force schools to close across US
RSV and flu outbreaks are forcing some schools to temporarily close across the United States — something the country has been all too familiar with since the start of COVID-19.
Beware of Deadly Death Caps, One of the World’s Most Poisonous Mushrooms
The death cap and its cousin, the destroying angel, are names coined for two of the world’s most poisonous mushrooms — the Amanita Phalloides and the Amanita Ocreata. A serious concern for dog lovers and mushroom foragers, these mushrooms are prolific in Marin County, Northern California and beyond. The nonnative death cap is thought to have been brought to California’s Central Coast in the 1930s by Spaniards importing cork oaks for the early wine industry.
ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases
An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
SF’s DNA Lounge defends restraining measures used on Black woman outside venue
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco nightclub DNA Lounge is defending how its security guards restrained a Black woman outside of the venue over the Halloween weekend. Last week, a visitor to the club, Lauren Hopkins, said she was placed in a chokehold by security and posted a video of the altercation on her Instagram. […]
Concord Police Allegedly Harass Family At Home Memorial Service
This family is upset after Concord PD show up to their home
