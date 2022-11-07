LACONIA — From church and social services, to weekly programs, to the Carey House shelter, the local nonprofit Salvation Army Corps provides needed support to the community. Food insecurity is addressed through their emergency food pantry and through the Fresh Express Rescue program which provides food donated by local stores. There is utility as well as rental assistance for those in financial need. The organization also will furnish vouchers for clothing and other items to be used at their thrift store. The Salvation Army additionally hosts a variety of weekly programs as well as sponsoring summer camp, providing back-to-school and Christmas assistance, hosting men’s, women’s and youth retreats and more.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO