Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
LCA: Talented artists shared techniques, artistic journeys
The Lakes Center for the Arts, Frates Creates and the Meredith Public Library hosted “Arts Live!” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Meredith Community Center. This free family event was sponsored by a grant from the NH State Council on the Arts. The Lakes Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is engaging artists and the community to inspire, educate and nurture the arts in the Lakes Region.
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
laconiadailysun.com
Volunteers needed for Laconia tax assistance program
Each year volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) prepare hundreds of tax returns at no cost to area residents with income levels below $60,000. Low- and moderate-income individuals and families avoid costly tax preparation fees and claim helpful tax credits with this free service.
laconiadailysun.com
Kenzo Morris sleeps outdoors on a mission to help the homeless
LACONIA — In a secluded spot in the woods, Kenzo Morris has set up camp. Her makeshift tent is fashioned from dead branches that she cut with a hand saw, and covered with the plastic tarp her church hands out to people experiencing homelessness who come for clothes and a meal on Sundays. Inside is her sleeping bag, and a metal firebox packed with tiny sticks she has gathered to cook oatmeal over an open flame.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Congregational Church providing free 'to-go' Thanksgiving meals
LACONIA — On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Congregational Church of Laconia will provide a free holiday meal to-go for anyone who would like one. A group of volunteers will gather in the church basement to whip up the traditional Thanksgiving meal, which includes turkey and dressing along with green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, a piece of pie with bottled water and plastic dinnerware. Last year more than 100 meals were served.
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire, Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
laconiadailysun.com
Nancy A. Hammes, 59
ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
laconiadailysun.com
Bristol resumes public safety building project after original contractor fails to post bond
BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
WMUR.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
laconiadailysun.com
Two affordable housing projects in city awarded $4.3 million in grants
LACONIA — Two multifamily housing projects in the city have been selected to receive a total of $4.3 million in grants awarded through an initiative designed to create much-needed affordable housing. A proposed 90-unit apartment complex on Province Street will receive $3 million, and a 12-unit project on Blueberry...
laconiadailysun.com
Gene G. Duffy, 80
THORNTON — Gene Glenwood Duffy, 80, a longtime resident of Thornton, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, with his sister and brother-in-law and two close friends at his side throughout the day and night before he passed. Gene was born on January 11,1942, to Glenwood...
laconiadailysun.com
Eunice J. Gerlach, 76
ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
laconiadailysun.com
The Salvation Army Laconia: A tremendous local resource
LACONIA — From church and social services, to weekly programs, to the Carey House shelter, the local nonprofit Salvation Army Corps provides needed support to the community. Food insecurity is addressed through their emergency food pantry and through the Fresh Express Rescue program which provides food donated by local stores. There is utility as well as rental assistance for those in financial need. The organization also will furnish vouchers for clothing and other items to be used at their thrift store. The Salvation Army additionally hosts a variety of weekly programs as well as sponsoring summer camp, providing back-to-school and Christmas assistance, hosting men’s, women’s and youth retreats and more.
Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties
Two write-in candidates challenged John Grismore, the former deputy fired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in August after kicking a man in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties.
nhbr.com
Laconia’s puzzling housing crisis
Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County’s vacancy rate of 0.7 percent is drastically below a healthy rental market threshold of 5 percent. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory,...
laconiadailysun.com
Desk fire contained quickly at PSU dorm
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the building at 6 High St., Grafton Hall, a dormitory for Plymouth State University, on Nov. 10, at 1:38 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see students evacuating, with fire visible in a third-floor window, according to a written statement released by the department.
manchesterinklink.com
Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River
Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals deal with rising flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases
DOVER, N.H. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors and hospitals to prepare for a big jump in respiratory viruses already affecting many areas of the country. Like many hospitals, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is already at 100% capacity most days. Hospital workers are now warned to...
Comments / 0