Kansas State

CBS Philly

Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing

By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms

CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Arkansas Senate Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
NBC News

Iowa Governor Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Why we won’t know every result on election night

Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

