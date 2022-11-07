Read full article on original website
Related
Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing
By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
What to do if your vote is challenged on Election Day
With the general election drawing close, it's important to know your rights in case your vote is challenged.
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
Majority of candidates for top election posts oppose hand counting ballots
The vast majority of candidates running to become their states’ chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24...
MSNBC
Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 43 million votes already cast
Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line. More than 43 million ballots have already been cast ahead...
Election 2022: New Faces, Incumbent Voted on Rocori School Board
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Two new faces and the incumbent have been elected to serve on the Rocori School Board. Newcomer Kayla Nierenhausen received the most votes with 4,063 votes, or roughly 30%, followed by Matt Thompson who had 3,532 votes. The lone incumbent in the race, Jennifer Bohnsack...
NBC News
California U.S. House Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
coloradopolitics.com
Only 64 votes separate Adam Frisch from Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrat Adam Frisch's early lead over Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert all but evaporated as election officials tallied more votes in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch consistently led Boebert throughout Tuesday night's tally, but the race since tightened. As of 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Frisch led by a mere 64 votes.
Want to take a 'ballot selfie' on Election Day? Here are the states where phone use at the polls is allowed.
Excited voters may want to post photos at the polls on Election Day. However, in some states it's illegal to show a marked ballot to others.
Pizza delivery while voting? Here is what’s allowed at the polls in Mississippi.
Can an intoxicated person vote? Can you vote from your car? We got the answers.
NBC News
Arkansas Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
What happens to your ballot after you cast your vote?
Once a ballot is cast in Ohio, there is a highly structured process to guarantee the safety and security of the election. Here is a look at what happens to your ballot once the polls close.
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
Alamosa Valley Courier
Democrats on the ballot swing through Alamosa on “Going Forward” tour
ALAMOSA — Senator Michael Bennet and a slate of other Democrats on the ballot in November were in Alamosa Sunday as part of a “Going Forward Tour” that took them across southern Colorado. While in Alamosa, they highlighted the accomplishments of the past two years and spoke...
Early lessons from the US midterm elections as votes are still being counted
The ‘red wave’ expected by Republicans and feared by Democrats failed to materialize
Nearly 46 million votes have been cast in the midterms, but it's unclear what it means for election day
Americans motivated by either anxiety, excitement or partisanship have turned out to early voting locations and returned mail ballots across the country, casting nearly 46 million votes as of Tuesday.
Fact check: Counting votes routinely takes days after polls close, sometimes weeks
The claim: The U.S. ‘could easily count every vote in every state on election night until a few years ago’. Ahead of the midterm elections, some social media users are claiming that, until recently, election officials across the country could finish counting votes on election night. “Funny how we...
NBC News
Iowa Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
Why we won’t know every result on election night
Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
The MAGA internet is in meltdown mode after a disappointing midterm elections for Republicans
The online backlash was split between people declaring fraud and others blaming the candidates and urging the party to leave Trump behind.
Comments / 0