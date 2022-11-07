Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
Ballots still being counted in Bexar County but unlikely to affect election results
SAN ANTONIO — Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen gave an update Wednesday on how the midterm election went in Bexar County. In her remarks, she said ballots will still be counted until next Tuesday, which the law allows. However, she said these races were not close enough for the continued counting to affect the projected outcome.
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
lakefrontollu.com
Be prepared to cast your vote
Understand what is needed and allowed to cast your vote in this years November elections. SAN ANTONIO- Texas securatary of State John Scott has released a a series of educational videos to inform Texas voters all about the process in Texas called ‘SOS 101.’ These videos highlight how ballots are cast and counted, what voters should expect, how results are reported, and protocols and procedures in place to protect the security, integrety and accuracy of elections in Texas. For those ready to cast their vote, remember to look up your polling place by visiting VoteTexas.gov, during the early voting period, you can vote at any location in the county where you are registered. Once arriving to the polling place, one must show an ID to get checked in, bring any one of seven approved forms of photo ID. As for dresscode and allowed items, remember once one has crossed the 100-foot marker outside the polling place, one cannot cannot wear hats, t-shirts, buttons or anything else relating to a candidate or measure on the current ballot, and you may not use cell phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, sound recorders, or any device that communicates wirelessly within 100 feet of the voting stations. For any other questions about what is allowed at the polling place visit https://www.votetexas.gov.
Here's what Texas' political leaders are doing on Election Day
Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
Radio Ink
Explosion Outside Texas Public Radio
KENS5 TV is reporting that the FBI and local authorities are investigating an apparent bomb explosion under a sculpture outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in San Antonio Monday. There were no injuries in the blast. The explosion was caught on video outside the Texas Public Radio building. The video...
What to know about voting on Election Day in San Antonio
We have everything you need to know about Election Day voting.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
Hooked on Horns: Where to Find the Largest Collections of Longhorns in Texas
Even with its association with a chain of rustic restaurants and a very popular college football team, few words in the English language evoke Texas more than “Longhorns.”. The breed of American beef cattle, with their beautifully expansive horn spread, began appearing after the breeding of Spanish and English cattle in the 1820s through 1830s, according to the Texas State Historical Association. The image of these horns mounted on, say, a vintage Cadillac is the epitome of Texas largesse (or a gross stereotype, depending on your point of view).
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
Gov. Greg Abbott projected to defeat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke
Here are results of major of the Bexar County and Texas midterms.
KSAT 12
VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the Nov. 8 Texas midterm election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com. VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance...
cbs19.tv
Beware of scammers impersonating Coca-Cola
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There are plenty of job openings plus many people are looking for seasonal holiday positions now. Schemers know job seekers will do almost anything to land a job, but if a potential employer asks you for one item, do not move forward with your application.
KSAT 12
Voters in 3 San Antonio-area school districts approve bonds for new campuses, security upgrades, renovations
SAN ANTONIO – Voters in three San Antonio-area school districts headed to the ballot box to vote on a variety of proposals to address growth and security. East Central, Judson and Seguin ISDs all had bond packages on the line in the Nov. 8 election. While voters in East...
KRGV
Panic buttons, automatic locks and bulletproof windows top the proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
"Panic buttons, automatic locks and bulletproof windows top the proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Verified Veterans Day deals In San Antonio – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
San Antonio area veterans and active duty military personnel can enjoy free and cheap meals on Veterans Day at many restaurants across the area. It’s a small way of showing how thankful we all are for your service. Note that some restaurants may be offering their Veterans Day freebies...
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
KSAT 12
Veterans and active duty military get free car wash at Wash Tub on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Veterans and active-duty military members can get a squeaky clean car on Veterans Day thanks to the Wash Tub. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Wash Tub is offering a free full-service gleam wash to all veterans and active-duty military who present a military ID. The gleam...
Comments / 1