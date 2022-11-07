ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakefrontollu.com

Be prepared to cast your vote

Understand what is needed and allowed to cast your vote in this years November elections. SAN ANTONIO- Texas securatary of State John Scott has released a a series of educational videos to inform Texas voters all about the process in Texas called ‘SOS 101.’ These videos highlight how ballots are cast and counted, what voters should expect, how results are reported, and protocols and procedures in place to protect the security, integrety and accuracy of elections in Texas. For those ready to cast their vote, remember to look up your polling place by visiting VoteTexas.gov, during the early voting period, you can vote at any location in the county where you are registered. Once arriving to the polling place, one must show an ID to get checked in, bring any one of seven approved forms of photo ID. As for dresscode and allowed items, remember once one has crossed the 100-foot marker outside the polling place, one cannot cannot wear hats, t-shirts, buttons or anything else relating to a candidate or measure on the current ballot, and you may not use cell phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, sound recorders, or any device that communicates wirelessly within 100 feet of the voting stations. For any other questions about what is allowed at the polling place visit https://www.votetexas.gov.
TEXAS STATE
Radio Ink

Explosion Outside Texas Public Radio

KENS5 TV is reporting that the FBI and local authorities are investigating an apparent bomb explosion under a sculpture outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in San Antonio Monday. There were no injuries in the blast. The explosion was caught on video outside the Texas Public Radio building. The video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives

Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Hooked on Horns: Where to Find the Largest Collections of Longhorns in Texas

Even with its association with a chain of rustic restaurants and a very popular college football team, few words in the English language evoke Texas more than “Longhorns.”. The breed of American beef cattle, with their beautifully expansive horn spread, began appearing after the breeding of Spanish and English cattle in the 1820s through 1830s, according to the Texas State Historical Association. The image of these horns mounted on, say, a vintage Cadillac is the epitome of Texas largesse (or a gross stereotype, depending on your point of view).
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the Nov. 8 Texas midterm election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com. VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs19.tv

Beware of scammers impersonating Coca-Cola

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There are plenty of job openings plus many people are looking for seasonal holiday positions now. Schemers know job seekers will do almost anything to land a job, but if a potential employer asks you for one item, do not move forward with your application.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy