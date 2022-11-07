Read full article on original website
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
DETROIT'S MATT LUFF NEEDS SURGERY, WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOLLOWING HIT BY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It's definitely not good news for Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The team has announced he needs surgery on his wrist after a dangerous hit from behind by Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Luff will miss 10 to 12 weeks.
Dach scores twice, Canadiens defeat Canucks
MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (7-6-1), and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves after Jake Allen made 41 in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Blues’ O’Reilly
After starting the season with three straight wins, things were looking quite promising for the St. Louis Blues. However, things have completely hit the fan since then, as they have lost eight straight games in regulation and are now tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the least points in the NHL. This is truly a disastrous collapse of a team that many believed was a contender, and big changes could be on the way because of it. Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to take advantage of this and call about pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Ryan O’Reilly. He had amazing chemistry with David Perron while they were teammates and would be a great leader to add to the roster.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
The Chicago Bulls Have Made A Roster Move
The Chicago Bulls have assigned a player to the G League.
Hischier's overtime goal lifts Devils past Senators 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games. Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for...
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
Zibanejad scores 2 in 700th game as Rangers pound Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks were willing to listen to offers for just about every player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl. With the Detroit Red Wings being on the rise and aiming to maintain their spot in the playoff race, it would be wise for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman to take a look at some of their players. The Sharks certainly have some intriguing trade targets worth considering, but there are three who stand out. Here’s why.
Dach, Montembeault power Canadiens past Canucks 5-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored for the third time in two games.
Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox split; Cubs waiting in wings
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is not returning to the team, but he could stay in Chicago. According to
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings get annihilated by New York Rangers, Jonatan Berggren gets his 1st NHL point
Detroit got blown out 8-2 by the New York Rangers, 6 of those goals coming into the 3rd. Absolute embarrassment of a game, the second of the season.
Takeaways: Ontario Reign 3, San Jose Barracuda 4
A fairly even game ends in a shootout loss as the Ontario Reign falls to the San Jose Barracuda 4-3. ONT: Lias Andersson (5) ASST: Jacob Moverare (2), TJ Tynan (14) ONT: Tyler Madden (2) ASST: Taylor Ward (2), Akil Thomas (3) SJ: Jeffery Viel (1) ASST: Santeri Hatakka (2),...
Rangers visit the Predators after Zibanejad's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers' 8-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. Nashville has a 2-3-1 record in...
Red Sox Trade Young Reliever In Effort To Clear Space On Roster
The Boston Red Sox decided to cut ties with a player who never made a single appearance as a member of the organization in order to clear some roster space.
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week. O’Connor had two goals in 1:25 during...
NHL
Red Wings recall forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Griffins
Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.
