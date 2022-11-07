ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical issue

Des Moines, Iowa — Powerball announced Monday night that the world-record $1.9 billion drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.""Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," a statement said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional...
What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner, Harvard University statistician Mark Glickman told CBS News.The next Powerball drawing is tonight, with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion"Even if you're buying 50 tickets, the likelihood is that you're almost certain to still lose and not win the jackpot," Glickman...
