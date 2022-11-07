ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
HOUSTON, TX
Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Watch: Tulane one-ups ESPN, builds own 'College GameDay' set before huge game

"GameDay" isn't coming to New Orleans for this Saturday's broadcast, so Tulane made its own version of ESPN's flagship college football show. The College Football Playoff committee's latest rankings find No. 17 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) at its highest ranking in the CFP's eight-year history. The team was never ranked by the committee prior to this year. In 2021, Tulane won two games.
TEXAS STATE
James Click aired ‘grievances’ with Astros after one-year offer?

The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
HOUSTON, TX
All signs point to Dallas

Our second November weekend seems like a great time to find some gems on the gridiron, both professional and college. While all games matter, importance is growing more and more paramount with each passing week. Fading the Bucs with a bet on Seattle +2.5. We haven't seen a thing from...
DALLAS, TX
Astros fire assistant GM Scott Powers as front-office purge continues

Nearly a week after winning the World Series, the Astros have shockingly cleaned house in the front office. Click and Astros owner Jim Crane reportedly had a rocky relationship, leading the team to offer him only a one-year deal to return as GM, which he declined. After Click decided to leave, it was a logical move on from Powers too, who the previous GM brought in.
HOUSTON, TX

