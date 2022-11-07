ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Spurs host Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center

The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap a four game losing streak as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night. After a 5-2 start of the season, the four game losing streak has put the team below the .500 mark at 5-6. On Monday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

How to watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.64 points per game. San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. The Spurs haven't won a contest against Memphis since Dec. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Victorious in their first-ever G League home opener, Mexico City's Capitanes represent novel opportunities

The Mexico City Capitanes played their home opener on Sunday night, a momentous occasion for NBA basketball in Mexico and the league more generally. While not the team’s first season in the G League, it was the first-ever G League home game within Mexico due to the Capitanes only playing away games last season because of the pandemic and the logistical issues it created for international play.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy