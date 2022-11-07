Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
Spurs news: New eats at the AT&T Center, former Spurs reunite, Austin Spurs update and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. NEW EATS AT THE AT&T CENTER. The Spurs are introducing new food at...
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
7 takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs 'Ring of the Rowell' docuseries
Shaved head Timmy is our favorite Timmy.
iheart.com
Spurs host Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap a four game losing streak as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night. After a 5-2 start of the season, the four game losing streak has put the team below the .500 mark at 5-6. On Monday...
Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Jacque Vaughn Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
Jacque Vaughn spent six years as both a player and assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he'll look to provide answers for a Brooklyn Nets team that has had a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season.
Phoenix Suns Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Player
The Phoenix Suns are once again looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. Despite some questions surrounding their game plan this offseason, they are finding plenty of success in the early going of the season, as they have the best record in the Western Conference at 7-2.
ESPN
Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid
Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview
The Hornets try to end their losing skid.
ESPN
New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland
Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
Vipers' Eron Gordon, Trhae Mitchell face off vs. Rockets alum Bruno Caboclo in Capitanes' Mexico City home opener
The G League now plays games south of the Rio Grande with Mexico City’s Capitanes hosting the Houston Rockets‘ G League affiliate for their first home game since joining the G League. Last season the franchise played in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to the pandemic. The contest...
CBS Sports
How to watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.64 points per game. San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. The Spurs haven't won a contest against Memphis since Dec. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Victorious in their first-ever G League home opener, Mexico City's Capitanes represent novel opportunities
The Mexico City Capitanes played their home opener on Sunday night, a momentous occasion for NBA basketball in Mexico and the league more generally. While not the team’s first season in the G League, it was the first-ever G League home game within Mexico due to the Capitanes only playing away games last season because of the pandemic and the logistical issues it created for international play.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) travel cross-country to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick. Portland is 7-3 coming off a three-point win over Miami on Monday. The Blazers...
