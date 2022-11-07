Read full article on original website
high-profile.com
Mass. Firm Announces New Project Executives
Waltham, MA – Vantage Builders, Inc. announced that Andy Roy has been promoted to project executive and Joe Carreiro has joined the firm, also as project executive. Roy and Carreiro are responsible for the overall direction, completion and financial outcome for Vantage Builders’ projects. They serve as the key point of contact for clients, architects and subcontractors, and directly supervise the firm’s project managers, project engineers and superintendents.
nddist.com
Linc Systems Names New CEO
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Linc Systems, a national distributor of industrial fastening, packaging and supply solutions, announced that CEO Kelly Evans retired effective Nov. 1. Michael “Mick” Beyer has been named to succeed Evans as chief executive officer. Evans will remain active in supporting Linc as an advisor...
Meet Dr. Felicia Phillips Who Built MogulCon and the One Million Dreams Foundation for Black Women and Girls
It’s been said that “If you create the products, add hard work, never give up, and build things that serve people, the people will come!”. This is why everything that Dr. Felicia Phillips touches turns to gold. Case in point, in 2020, Phillips founded The One Million Dreams...
Room to Read Appoints Sonny Kalsi to Global Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Room to Read, a leading global education organization focused on children’s literacy and girls’ education, today announced the appointment of Sonny Kalsi to its global board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005066/en/ Sonny Kalsi, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BentallGreenOak, is appointed to Room to Read’s global board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Section4 Introduces Accelerated Certificate Programs to Build Strategic Leaders Faster Than Traditional Offerings
Section4, a live learning platform for strategic leaders, today launched a set of accelerated certificate programs designed to build strategic leadership skills more quickly than traditional offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005196/en/. Section4 certificate programs will initially focus on core business skills, leadership, product...
theindustry.fashion
True Religion appoints Tina Blake SVP of Women’s Design and Brand Image
American denim label True Religion has appointed Tina Blake to lead the women’s growth strategy, aiming to drive new customer acquisition. Blake will work closely with the nostalgia-invoking brand’s creative Director Zihaad Wells on various projects. She will create a consistent brand identity across all women’s business, from marketing and social media to e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail stores.
coaster101.com
TPEG Alumni Community Design Competition Returns in 2023
After a one year hiatus, the TPEG Alumni Community Design Competition will return in 2023. When the COVID-19 global pandemic hit in early 2020, hundreds of college students with lifelong dreams of working in the themed entertainment industry saw summer jobs and hard earned internships evaporate before their eyes. Luckily, a group of Ohio State Theme Park Engineering Group (TPEG) alumni decided to do something about it and organized a Theme Park Design Competition to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills. We were blown away by the attention to detail displayed by the winning teams in 2020 and 2021 and can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with in 2023.
Free Webinar | November 9: How Veterans Are Finding Big Success With Franchising
