After a one year hiatus, the TPEG Alumni Community Design Competition will return in 2023. When the COVID-19 global pandemic hit in early 2020, hundreds of college students with lifelong dreams of working in the themed entertainment industry saw summer jobs and hard earned internships evaporate before their eyes. Luckily, a group of Ohio State Theme Park Engineering Group (TPEG) alumni decided to do something about it and organized a Theme Park Design Competition to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills. We were blown away by the attention to detail displayed by the winning teams in 2020 and 2021 and can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO