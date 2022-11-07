TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 7-13): ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Crown’ & More

Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS
There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming
November is here, and that means Yellowstone Season 5 is finally right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the series ahead of the Nov. 13 premiere. Excitement is paramount as we anticipate the return of the Duttons, but a side of confusion lingers. Watching...
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton begins ‘Yellowstone’ season five with nothing to lose
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about Jamie Dutton’s character transformation in season five of Paramount’s number-one series. The new episodes kick off on Nov. 13, and we’re going to see a side of Jamie, unlike anything we’ve been made privy to before. Attending the...
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
msn.com
Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series
When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) On Moving From LA To Montana: “You’re A Lot Less Distracted… I Love It”
We all know Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton, as one of the most likable characters on Yellowstone. The son of John Dutton, Kayce is a level-headed cowboy and former Navy SEAL that has returned to the Dutton Ranch, and is loyal to his father and will do whatever it takes to keep the Dutton family name alive and well.
CNET
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Already Has 1 Major Difference From ‘1883’
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ was a complete series, but the next round of Duttons in ‘1923’ will need to be told over two seasons, not just one.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get to See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ Sooner Rather Than Later — Every Way to Watch and Stream
Paramount Network revealed earlier this year that the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ — starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — would be released before the end of the year.
‘Yellowstone’: Meet the Real-Life Partners of the Cast Ahead of Season 5
At the heart of Taylor Sheridan's neo western ‘Yellowstone’ is the Dutton family — let’s meet the cast’s real-life partners ahead of the season 5 premiere.
Watch! The Tension Builds for Kayce and Monica in the First Sneak Peek of 'Yellowstone'
Giddyup! Season 5 of Yellowstone is finally here! In the season opener, "One Hundred Years is Nothing," John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is sworn in as governor of Montana. As John settles into the power of his new office, he makes a bold move to protect the Yellowstone Ranch from his opponents.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5
We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.
Wes Bentley On Working With Kevin Costner And Kelly Reilly On Season 5 Of Yellowstone - Exclusive Interview
When it comes to rivalries on "Yellowstone," the animosity between siblings Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is palpable, especially at the end of Season 4, when Beth is convinced Jamie knew the truth about the attempted assassinations that took place the previous season. After Beth confronts Jamie,...
Gil Birmingham Says ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Throws A Curveball To Thomas Rainwater
We are t-minus five days from the premiere of Yellowstone season five, and the anticipation couldn’t be higher. Now that we have an official trailer, and we know that John Dutton was elected governor of Montana, everybody is on the edge of their seats to learn what new enemies the Dutton family will have to fight off, along with Caroline Warner of Market Equities.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'
Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
