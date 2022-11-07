ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 7-13): ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Crown’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series

When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5

We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Gil Birmingham Says ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Throws A Curveball To Thomas Rainwater

We are t-minus five days from the premiere of Yellowstone season five, and the anticipation couldn’t be higher. Now that we have an official trailer, and we know that John Dutton was elected governor of Montana, everybody is on the edge of their seats to learn what new enemies the Dutton family will have to fight off, along with Caroline Warner of Market Equities.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'

Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
MONTANA STATE

