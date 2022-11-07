Read full article on original website
Arizona's Senate, governor's races undecided after Election Day
Arizona election officials said they may not have results for the state's races until the end of the week. CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave discussed where things stand on the day after Election Day.
House control leans Republican after Election Day with votes still being counted
Republicans' push to win a majority in the House hanged in the balance Wednesday morning as key battleground states continue to tally results. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, and Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush and host of "Joe Watkins: State of Independence," discussed the results from Election Day.
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand on the Eve of Midterm Elections
The latest polls show the vice president remains unpopular, just a day before crucial midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress.
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
On election eve, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
Washington Examiner
'Fairly big swings' may deprive Republicans of Senate majority, pollster says
Polling guru Nate Silver says Republicans have "the edge" in the contest to win control of the Senate, but "fairly big swings" could save the Democrats in the midterm elections. Two days before Election Day, Silver shared FiveThirtyEight's forecasts for the balance of power in Congress on ABC's This Week,...
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Warnock trails and Fetterman leads in final pre-election polls
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Craziest moments from US midterm election night
The US midterms concluded on Tuesday, 8 November, after a hectic campaign trail for Democrats and Republicans.This year’s elections saw 35 of 100 Senate and all 435 House seats up for grabs, with Democrats performing stronger than expected , retaining a number of key seats thought to be in danger.Standout moments from the contest include Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake promising to be a “nightmare” for journalists, Mike Lindell claiming “90 per cent of the country votes Republican,” and Tudor Dixon refusing to concede the Michigan governor’s race.Sign up to our politics newsletter here.
NBC News
Florida Senate Election Results 2022
Sen. Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, faces Democratic Rep. Val Demings in the Florida Senate race. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
Republican momentum and the 2022 midterm elections
Jeff Roe, the founder of Axiom Strategies, joined CBS News to discuss the Republican momentum leading up to Election Day.
5 takeaways from Election Day exit polls so far
Inflation has been polling ahead of abortion in national and battleground state surveys for months. Now early exit polls show the same.
Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
Millions of Americans to vote amid warnings of the potential for election-related violence
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News election law contributor David Becker join "CBS Mornings" to discuss election safety ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
Magic Wall: John King breaks down what to watch for on Election Night
CNN's John King joins Dana Bash at the magic wall to talk about what he's looking for in the midterm election results on Tuesday night.
Grassley up by 12 points in reelection bid: poll
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is leading his Democratic challenger Mike Franken by 12 points, according to a new poll. A survey released Saturday from the Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll showed the incumbent ahead with 53 percent to Franken’s 41 percent among Iowans who say they’ll definitely vote or have already voted.
Biden administration braces for House, Senate losses
CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste to discuss the Biden administration's plans if Democrats lose control of the House and Senate after Election Day.
Parties' last-minute pitches to win midterm voters
Candidates across the country are scrambling to garner last-minute votes. CBS News anchors Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste spoke with GOP strategist and former Republican National Committee spokesman Kevin Sheridan, founding partner of Protean Public Affairs, and senior Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha, president of Solidarity Strategies and the co-host of the Latino Vote Podcast, about the strategy each party is using in this year's election.
