CBS News

CBS News

House control leans Republican after Election Day with votes still being counted

Republicans' push to win a majority in the House hanged in the balance Wednesday morning as key battleground states continue to tally results. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, and Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush and host of "Joe Watkins: State of Independence," discussed the results from Election Day.
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Warnock trails and Fetterman leads in final pre-election polls

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
The Independent

Craziest moments from US midterm election night

The US midterms concluded on Tuesday, 8 November, after a hectic campaign trail for Democrats and Republicans.This year’s elections saw 35 of 100 Senate and all 435 House seats up for grabs, with Democrats performing stronger than expected , retaining a number of key seats thought to be in danger.Standout moments from the contest include Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake promising to be a “nightmare” for journalists, Mike Lindell claiming “90 per cent of the country votes Republican,” and Tudor Dixon refusing to concede the Michigan governor’s race.Sign up to our politics newsletter here.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Florida Senate Election Results 2022

Sen. Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, faces Democratic Rep. Val Demings in the Florida Senate race. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms

CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Grassley up by 12 points in reelection bid: poll

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is leading his Democratic challenger Mike Franken by 12 points, according to a new poll. A survey released Saturday from the Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll showed the incumbent ahead with 53 percent to Franken’s 41 percent among Iowans who say they’ll definitely vote or have already voted.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Parties' last-minute pitches to win midterm voters

Candidates across the country are scrambling to garner last-minute votes. CBS News anchors Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste spoke with GOP strategist and former Republican National Committee spokesman Kevin Sheridan, founding partner of Protean Public Affairs, and senior Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha, president of Solidarity Strategies and the co-host of the Latino Vote Podcast, about the strategy each party is using in this year's election.
CBS News

CBS News

