Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
After close call in opener, Minnesota hosts St. Francis (NY)
Minnesota is awaiting Jamison Battle’s recovery from foot surgery and Dawson Garcia looks like the top option to fill the
How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?
MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival
Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern
Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Everything Ben Johnson about Dennis Evans and Cameron Christie
Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media today about his 2023 class that includes Dennis Evans, Cameron Christie, and Erick Reader. Here is everything Ben had to say about his future Gophers. Opening Statement from Ben Johnson. "Obviously a big day for us and our program. All...
Minnesota Basketball: Minnesota Welcomes Three Additions to the Program
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
Minnesota Gopher Basketball welcomes three 2023 recruits on National Signing Day
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on. In addition, Johnson has announced that freshman Kadyn Betts will redshirt the 2022-23 season and be a part of the 2023-24 freshmen class. The Pueblo, Colo., product reclassified to the 2022 class and joined the program in August.
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
krwc1360.com
2022 Class AA State High School Football Preview
2022 Record: 10-0 How they got here: Defeated Goodhue 51,14, and Caledonia 10-8. The Gophers won the game on a late 20 yard FG. Key Players: Sam Backer(244 rushing yards pg), Cole Johnson(16 yards per catch), Carter Daniels(8 tackles per game) Quarterfinal Opponent: Blue [email protected] Mayo, Thursday night, 7...
KEYC
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
kvrr.com
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
247Sports
