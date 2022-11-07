Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A day in the life of a Brownsville art major
As I ride the 7:30 a.m. shuttle bus to Edinburg, trying to take a nap in the cold and most uncomfortable seats, I think to myself, “This could have easily been an online class.”. As I arrive at the main campus in Edinburg, I buy breakfast at the Student...
Police Reports: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
9:26 a.m.: A male student reported his shoes were stolen from the University Recreation Center on the Edinburg campus while he was playing basketball. The case is under investigation. 9:27 a.m.: An employee reported being stung by a bee while driving a VOLT shuttle near Vaquero Plaza on the Brownsville...
Meet the deans
On Nov. 1, the UTRGV Student Government Association hosted “Meet the Deans” in the University Ballroom on the Edinburg campus, during which students asked questions about their chosen major. “We are here to discuss any questions and concerns and ideas for degree options, academic programs and internships,” Kassandra...
Cameron County midterm election unofficial results
Cameron County has released unofficial results for county, state and federal midterm elections, including the races for Texas governor, attorney general and county judge. The county had 227,750 registered voters, 51,862 or 22.7% of whom cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 early voting period in Cameron County, according to the county’s Elections Department website.
Addressing humanitarian crisis
A learning framework lecturer has partnered with River Ministry, 13:2 Initiative and Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) at UTRGV to assemble 750 kits as part of an Adult Hygiene Kits Project. Erika Perez, a lecturer in the University College, said her learning framework students have been conducting service learning projects throughout...
Inflation’s impact on small businesses
Since COVID-19 began in 2020, small business owners and consumers have been dealing with inflation and supply chain crises that have raised prices. A small business is “a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation” that has fewer than 1,500 employees and less annual revenue than a corporation or regular-sized business, according to the U.S. Department of State.
Women’s basketball ready for new season
The UTRGV Women’s Basketball Team ended last season with a conference record of 8-10 WAC and 14-19 overall. The team began to pick up the pace near the end of the season and hopes to carry that momentum into this new season. Head coach Lane Lord said they had...
Edinburg City Council approves small business loan program
During its meeting last Tuesday, the Edinburg City Council approved a Small Business Loan Program with LiftFund, a local nonprofit organization that provides loans to underserved business owners. The organization has partnered with local governments, such as McAllen for eight years and Corpus Christi for 11 years, to equip young...
A beacon for film and archives in the Valley
ENTRE, a film center and regional archive in McAllen with a focus on workshops centered on filmmaking, film screenings and the collection, preservation, digitization of home movies and oral histories, hopes to plant and expand these ideas about film throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Founded in October 2021 by Andres...
