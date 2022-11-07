Read full article on original website
The FADER
Song You Need: yunè pinku’s “Fai Fighter” is as sharp as a blade
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. yunè pinku is 19-year-old Irish Malaysian-Londoner Asha Yunè, who debuted earlier this year with Bluff, an EP that bent the past three decades of rave culture to her own will. Today she returns with a new song called “Fai Fighter,” which digs deeper into her feelings and comes out howling.
The FADER
Song You Need: Babyfather and Tirzah are slick as rain
Dean Blunt and Tirzah are a match too perfect to miss. The vocalist, composer, producer, and provocateur and the experimental singer-songwriter, both from London, tend toward the slippery. Where Blunt is a veteran troll (and undeniable genius) who keeps his personal life almost entirely guarded, Tirzah is significantly younger and (thus far) more open to sharing her inner world, but her soundscapes are no less penetrable.
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Why Led Zeppelin Never Performed on TV
Led Zeppelin almost never performed on TV, an approach few major bands of the era shared.
Guitar World Magazine
These are the biggest-selling guitar amps of 2022 according to Reverb
So far, Reverb has revealed the best-selling guitars of 2022 and the best-selling effects pedals of 2022, with both lists highlighting just some of the trends that have made their way into the gear markets over the past 12 months. These include the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky,...
Soul Asylum's 90's hit song 'Runaway Train' helped save 21 missing children
Some songs literally change lives.
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Were Once Mistaken for a Same-Sex Couple
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant were once mistaken for a same-sex couple and not a pair of rockstars.
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Used to Tune His Guitar in a Strange Way
Jimmy Page tuned his guitar in a strange way before he became a guitar superstar in Led Zeppelin.
The FADER
Song You Need: 38 Spesh and Harry Fraud bring on heavy hitters to honor the dead
38 Spesh has barely left the studio these past few years, but he’s generally been sitting behind the boards, separated by glass from those doing the rapping. That changed with September’s 7 Shots — a tight, eight-track tape with minimal features and maximal mic carnage from Spesh himself. And last Thursday (November 3), less than two months after that record’s arrival, the veteran Rochester rap mogul — the founder of Trust Comes First Music Group outside of his own musical endeavors — announced a forthcoming collaborative project called Beyond Belief with prolific Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud, sharing the news alongside lead single “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
The Guitar Teenage Jimmy Page Had to Have (and Quickly Mastered) After Watching Eddie Cochran Play
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was inspired to get a guitar just like Eddie Cochran after seeing the musician perform.
Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Has The Most Unhinged Instagram Captions, And It's Both Surprising And Hilarious
You may have thought Alexa had the big personality among the pair, but it looks like Brennon has been hiding his inner City Girl from us all.
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde on why his new online guitar course is about "not burning the steak", and how he's approaching Dimebag Darrell's parts for Pantera's upcoming shows
The Black Label Society man on imparting decades of six-string wisdom in his new Berzerker Guitar Camp, and how some serious woodshedding is helping him learn Dimebag's formidable catalog of solos. As longtime Ozzy Osbourne axe-slinger Zakk Wylde's voice jovially cracks over the speaker of my iPhone, a palatable sense...
The FADER
Watch Smino bring a pair of Luv 4 Rent songs to The Tonight Show
Smino was the musical guest on Monday's The Tonight Show and he brought two songs from latest album Luv 4 Rent to Jimmy Fallon's stage. “Lee & Lovie” showcased the soulful side of the record, with Smino going method and sneezing on the beat. "Blu Billy," meanwhile, brought an injection of energy as Smino showcased his impressive flow and technical abilities. Check out the whole thing above.
The FADER
Snail Mail announces her own festival with mystery line-up
Snail Mail has announced early details of Valentine Fest, her own Baltimore-based music festival. The five-night event will involve five homecoming Snail Mail shows at the local Ottobar venue with different setlists and support acts each night. The first show of the festival will take place on February 10, 2023 with the last arriving, appropriately, on Valentine's Day.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Craig Morgan hopes to ‘move, motivate, or encourage’ with new music
Craig Morgan is currently celebrating a brand new single, “How You Make A Man,” which highlights the glory of hard-work, determination and sacrifice, something Morgan says has widely escaped society.
