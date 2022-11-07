Read full article on original website
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
IDEA student arrested after making threats to students and staff, authorities say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday. A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros Prep Academy made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news […]
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Texas border officials arrest suspected human smuggler, illegal immigrants after high-speech chase
Border authorities in Texas were led on a high-speed chase that ended with a car crash and multiple people — including three illegal immigrants — arrested.
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
High school science teacher swaps the classroom for Texas SWAT team
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Victoria Watson taught high school science for 10 years before she decided she wanted to make a career change, and her career change has led her to become a member of an "elite team." Watson is the first-ever female member of the Brownsville Police Department's SWAT...
RGC agents, Texas DPS seize migrants and marijuana in Starr County
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents with help from Texas DPS troopers encountered two large groups of migrants and disrupted a marijuana smuggling incident on Nov. 6 and 7. A U.S. Customs and Border Protections news release said two large groups totaling 283 migrants were discovered near La Grulla. The groups […]
DPS pursuit of stolen pickup starts in Kenedy County, ends with rollover in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due […]
Driver pulls out machete after road rage incident in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after threatening a man and a woman with a machete, police said. Mark Anthony Vasquez, 20, was taken into custody Nov. 8 at the 6700 block of Pino Azul on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brownsville police. A woman driving a […]
Edinburg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Announcements
Yolanda G. Torres, owner of the restaurant María Curandera,will be a guest speaker at the HOST Club’s general meeting from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship Room 110 on the Edinburg campus. Hot Dogs and Hot Cheetos. The Society of Automotive...
Harlingen, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
A day in the life of a Brownsville art major
As I ride the 7:30 a.m. shuttle bus to Edinburg, trying to take a nap in the cold and most uncomfortable seats, I think to myself, “This could have easily been an online class.”. As I arrive at the main campus in Edinburg, I buy breakfast at the Student...
Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday. Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in a detailed account of the conflict. […]
Flames engulf car after accident in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle accident in Harlingen left one car “fully engulfed” Monday night, authorities said. The accident happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road in Harlingen. Two people at the scene did not sustain any injuries. One person is being checked by medical officials on the scene, […]
Brownsville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces toy drive
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8. According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15. All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3. “Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us […]
Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat
MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday. According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.
Where to vote on Election Day in the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting polls will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at designated polling places in each county. Cameron County Election Day locations: Brownsville, Texas Precinct 5 and 61, Hudson Elementary School, 2980 FM 802 Precinct 6, 8 and 9, Cameron County Courthouse Judicial […]
