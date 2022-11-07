Read full article on original website
Announcements
Yolanda G. Torres, owner of the restaurant María Curandera,will be a guest speaker at the HOST Club’s general meeting from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship Room 110 on the Edinburg campus. Hot Dogs and Hot Cheetos. The Society of Automotive...
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
High school science teacher swaps the classroom for Texas SWAT team
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Victoria Watson taught high school science for 10 years before she decided she wanted to make a career change, and her career change has led her to become a member of an "elite team." Watson is the first-ever female member of the Brownsville Police Department's SWAT...
Brownsville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Police Reports: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
9:26 a.m.: A male student reported his shoes were stolen from the University Recreation Center on the Edinburg campus while he was playing basketball. The case is under investigation. 9:27 a.m.: An employee reported being stung by a bee while driving a VOLT shuttle near Vaquero Plaza on the Brownsville...
South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
Several RGV school districts announce closures for Election Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8. In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said […]
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
IDEA student arrested after making threats to students and staff, authorities say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday. A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros Prep Academy made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news […]
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
Addressing humanitarian crisis
A learning framework lecturer has partnered with River Ministry, 13:2 Initiative and Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) at UTRGV to assemble 750 kits as part of an Adult Hygiene Kits Project. Erika Perez, a lecturer in the University College, said her learning framework students have been conducting service learning projects throughout...
South Texas produce vet Marvin Davis dies
Longtime produce industry veteran Marvin Yale Davis, the founder of Tex-Mex Sales LLC, a Weslaco, Texas, grower-shipper of onions, vegetables and melons, died Oct. 31. Davis, 84, passed peacefully and leaves a legacy of loved ones and experiences, according to the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “Marvin mentored many salespeople in the industry and loved working in fresh produce,” according to a news release. “As a long time produce veteran, Marvin leaves behind many friends, longtime employees, protégés and industry colleagues.”
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
Cameron County midterm election unofficial results
Cameron County has released unofficial results for county, state and federal midterm elections, including the races for Texas governor, attorney general and county judge. The county had 227,750 registered voters, 51,862 or 22.7% of whom cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 early voting period in Cameron County, according to the county’s Elections Department website.
South Pole Illuminated Festival kicks off Nov. 30
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will host its annual South Pole Illuminated Festival starting Nov. 30. The festival, presented by H-E-B, is open to the entire Rio Grande Valley community and will be open until Jan. 1, 2023. South Pole Illuminated Festival will take place at the McAllen Convention Center, located at […]
Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one […]
Edinburg teen charged with making terroristic threat against IDEA Academy students and staff
A 16-year-old student at an IDEA Academy campus in Edinburg was arrested Tuesday for making threats against students and staff members, according to a news release. The unidentified teen was charged with terroristic threat. The teen is accused of making several verbal threats Friday to students and staff during school...
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
