TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and […]
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley singer to perform at Harlingen's Rio Fest
It's a special homecoming for one Valley singer-songwriter. Alex Coba is from Harlingen and this week, he's coming home to perform at the re-vamped Rio Fest. Coba has been doing music ever since he can remember. "It started out as a kid in the Valley, church, my mom — she...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
riograndeguardian.com
Pacheco: There’s a wave of development coming to Elsa, Texas
ELSA, Texas – Michael Pacheco, an associate with Coldwell Banker Commercial-RGV, is predicting a “wave of development” in Elsa, Texas. Pacheco spoke at a “Commercialization and Investment Tour” event co-hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership and Elsa Economic Development Corporation. “There are more eyes...
utrgvrider.com
A day in the life of a Brownsville art major
As I ride the 7:30 a.m. shuttle bus to Edinburg, trying to take a nap in the cold and most uncomfortable seats, I think to myself, “This could have easily been an online class.”. As I arrive at the main campus in Edinburg, I buy breakfast at the Student...
City of Alamo Museum to open WW II exhibit
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Alamo will observe Veterans Day with the opening of a World War II exhibit. Items on display come from the museum’s collection of wartime postcards, recruiting posters, and reprints of newspaper front pages with headlines about the aspects of the war in Europe and the Pacific. The museum […]
After two years H-E-B brings back Feast of Sharing
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B celebrated their Feast of Sharing on Sunday after two years. With the help of volunteers and from their mobile kitchens, the event served a Texas-style meal alongside music and activities for the family. As well as a variety of free services such as health and wellness screenings and flu vaccinations […]
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Hometown supermarket ‘El Globo’ announces closure
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville’s original hometown supermarket for generations, El Globo, is closing its doors permanently at the end of December. ValleyCentral spoke with El Globo customers, who shared their reactions of the supermarket closing. “It was pretty much a shock,” customer Sergio Segura said. “My parents...
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
vegetablegrowersnews.com
South Texas produce vet Marvin Davis dies
Longtime produce industry veteran Marvin Yale Davis, the founder of Tex-Mex Sales LLC, a Weslaco, Texas, grower-shipper of onions, vegetables and melons, died Oct. 31. Davis, 84, passed peacefully and leaves a legacy of loved ones and experiences, according to the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “Marvin mentored many salespeople in the industry and loved working in fresh produce,” according to a news release. “As a long time produce veteran, Marvin leaves behind many friends, longtime employees, protégés and industry colleagues.”
KRGV
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
De La Cruz turns District 15 red as AP calls race
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz captured a sufficient lead Tuesday night in the battle for U.S. Congressional District 15, as AP projected her the victor. Democrat Michelle Vallejo could not garner enough votes to overcome De La Cruz’s lead. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Michelle Vallejo, […]
tpr.org
Democrat Vicente Gonzalez defeats GOP's Mayra Flores to win South Texas' competitive District 34
Democrat Vincente Gonzalez has been elected to represent Texas 34th congressional district after receiving 10,000 more votes than incumbent Mayra Flores. Early on, Gonzalez appeared to declare victory after results showed he was in the lead. “They spent over $7 million against us, over $7 million in a Rio Grande Valley election, spewing lies and hate and misinformation, but we defeated them,” Gonzalez told a crowd of his supporters at Mi Pueblito restaurant in Brownsville.
riograndeguardian.com
Chamber: Killam Development is Mission’s Business of the Year
MISSION, Texas – Killam Development has been named Business of the Year 2022 by the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce. The company received its award at the chamber’s recent annual member award ceremony. Killam is developing a 3,400-acre master planned community in south Mission and McAllen. To be...
DPS pursuit of stolen pickup starts in Kenedy County, ends with rollover in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due […]
Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle
As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
Several RGV school districts announce closures for Election Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8. In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said […]
Texas border officials arrest suspected human smuggler, illegal immigrants after high-speech chase
Border authorities in Texas were led on a high-speed chase that ended with a car crash and multiple people — including three illegal immigrants — arrested.
KSAT 12
Monica De La Cruz becomes first Republican to win in 15th Congressional District in South Texas
MCALLEN — For the first time in its history, Texas’ 15th Congressional District will be represented by a Republican. Monica De La Cruz won her bid to represent the district Tuesday in the traditionally Democratic stronghold of South Texas, according to Decision Desk HQ. In the most competitive...
