Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen
Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Yardbarker
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Jets Likely Will Be Without Key Defender For Patriots Rematch
The Jets reportedly will be shorthanded on their defensive line when they visit the Patriots in Week 11. New York defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow in last Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Rankins is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks due to the injury, meaning he almost certainly won’t be available for the Nov. 20 game at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Players
In 14 NFL seasons, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got to play with and against some of the greatest players in NFL history. But who does one of the all-time great tight ends believe are the all-time greats in the history of the sport?. In an interview with...
Bills - and New Stadium - Trolled by Jets After Surprise Loss
After their 20-17 upset win over their rival the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets made sure to have fun on social media.
'Cringe' Bills Fans Bashed for 'Ruining' Boy's Moment With Josh Allen
"I love Josh just as much as the next girl, but I would NEVER act up like this," one commenter said.
Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins’ defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields put up 178 yards rushing vs the Miami Dolphins, Fields broke the single-game rushing record previously held by Michael Vick (173). Is Justin Fields the new Mike Vick? Or is Josh Boyer getting exposed as a defensive coordinator?
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Josh Allen injury update
The Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Jets on Sunday in a closely played but frustrating matchup. Quarterback Josh Allen was prone to frustration as well, as the NFL MVP candidate was forthright and honest about the situation after the game. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, their troubles might have only just begun.
Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs
There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels’ Job Status
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....
Sauce Gardner is a ‘playmaker,’ Jets legend says
The New York Jets are dong big things this year. And they have cornerback Sauce Gardner to thank for much of their success. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. Here’s what former...
‘Coin Don’t Lie': Can You Believe This NY Jets’ Fan’s Mind-Blowing Predictions?
A lot of New York Jets' fans expected this year's team to be improved from a season ago. No one expected the team to have a record of 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye. Sports fans around the country have various creative ways to prognosticate their team's record before the season begins. Over the years, we've seen videos of animals bouncing balls into hoops labeled with team logos; we've witnessed fish and dogs swimming and running toward treats positioned in front of team logos; we've seen it all.
Boomer Esiason suggests how Giants should handle Xavier McKinney injury situation
On Monday, New York Giants fans learned that Xavier McKinney would be sidelined " a few weeks ," following an ATV accident that occurred while vacationing in Cabo. On Tuesday, Boomer Esiason made a suggestion to "Big Blue" for how to handle the situation. "It’s his fault. It’s his responsibility,”...
FOX Sports
Jets fan's lucky coin predicted winner of team's first 9 games
The New York Jets are off to a surprising 6-3 start that perhaps no one, not even the most zealous fans of Gang Green, saw coming. Well, except for one person and their lucky coin. Back on Aug. 21, a Twitter user who goes by @noonernation posted a Jets record...
