New York State

NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen

Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Jets Likely Will Be Without Key Defender For Patriots Rematch

The Jets reportedly will be shorthanded on their defensive line when they visit the Patriots in Week 11. New York defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow in last Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Rankins is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks due to the injury, meaning he almost certainly won’t be available for the Nov. 20 game at Gillette Stadium.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Players

In 14 NFL seasons, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got to play with and against some of the greatest players in NFL history. But who does one of the all-time great tight ends believe are the all-time greats in the history of the sport?. In an interview with...
Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins’ defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields put up 178 yards rushing vs the Miami Dolphins, Fields broke the single-game rushing record previously held by Michael Vick (173). Is Justin Fields the new Mike Vick? Or is Josh Boyer getting exposed as a defensive coordinator?
NFL world reacts to big Josh Allen injury update

The Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Jets on Sunday in a closely played but frustrating matchup. Quarterback Josh Allen was prone to frustration as well, as the NFL MVP candidate was forthright and honest about the situation after the game. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, their troubles might have only just begun.
Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs

There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
Giants' injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season

The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
NFL Insider Gives Update On Josh McDaniels' Job Status

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having an awful season with his team. While this is his second run as an NFL head coach, nothing is going any differently from his first run as a head coach. However, there’s an update on McDaniels’ job status with the Raiders....
Sauce Gardner is a 'playmaker,' Jets legend says

The New York Jets are dong big things this year. And they have cornerback Sauce Gardner to thank for much of their success. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. Here’s what former...
'Coin Don't Lie': Can You Believe This NY Jets' Fan's Mind-Blowing Predictions?

A lot of New York Jets' fans expected this year's team to be improved from a season ago. No one expected the team to have a record of 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye. Sports fans around the country have various creative ways to prognosticate their team's record before the season begins. Over the years, we've seen videos of animals bouncing balls into hoops labeled with team logos; we've witnessed fish and dogs swimming and running toward treats positioned in front of team logos; we've seen it all.
Jets fan's lucky coin predicted winner of team's first 9 games

The New York Jets are off to a surprising 6-3 start that perhaps no one, not even the most zealous fans of Gang Green, saw coming. Well, except for one person and their lucky coin. Back on Aug. 21, a Twitter user who goes by @noonernation posted a Jets record...

