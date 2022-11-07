Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Edinburg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weslaco High School football team will have a game with Edinburg High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Edinburg North Football Runs the Table in District 31-6A
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg North football ran the table in District 31-6A to win the district title. The Cougars (8-2, 5-0) head into their bi-district round playoff game against Los Fresnos full of confidence. “I’ve been playing with some of these guys since I was smaller, it’s just crazy growing up with them,” […]
anjournal.com
Regular season ends PSJA North: First district championship in 14 years
Timing sure can be everything and Erasmo Rodriguez couldn’t have found a better time to score his first touchdown of the season than Friday night.That’s when the La Joya High sophomore running back broke loose for a 33-yard score in the fourth quarter, giving his Coyotes not just the lead for good at 21-17 over Mission, but also delivered La Joya to its first playoff spot since 2017. The Coyotes trailed the Eagles 17-14 entering the final period.Rodriguez and Oscar Mendoza rushed for 253 of the Coyotes’ 316 yards and the La Joya defense allowed just 236 total yards. La ...
Sharyland Rattlers slide into the playoffs
MISSION, Texas (Valley Central) — Sharyland High School won the District 16-5A D-II title for the third time in four years entering this season’s playoffs. Despite the championship, the start of their non-district schedule did not go as planned. The Rattlers won their opener against Pace before dropping four straight games entering district play. “We […]
Harlingen, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Harlingen South High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
riograndeguardian.com
Pacheco: There’s a wave of development coming to Elsa, Texas
ELSA, Texas – Michael Pacheco, an associate with Coldwell Banker Commercial-RGV, is predicting a “wave of development” in Elsa, Texas. Pacheco spoke at a “Commercialization and Investment Tour” event co-hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership and Elsa Economic Development Corporation. “There are more eyes...
utrgvrider.com
Announcements
Yolanda G. Torres, owner of the restaurant María Curandera,will be a guest speaker at the HOST Club’s general meeting from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship Room 110 on the Edinburg campus. Hot Dogs and Hot Cheetos. The Society of Automotive...
police1.com
High school science teacher swaps the classroom for Texas SWAT team
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Victoria Watson taught high school science for 10 years before she decided she wanted to make a career change, and her career change has led her to become a member of an "elite team." Watson is the first-ever female member of the Brownsville Police Department's SWAT...
riograndeguardian.com
Rivera provides update on City of Elsa’s Pacific Trails project
ELSA, Texas – Daniel Rivera, the executive director of Elsa Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on his city’s eagerly-anticipated Pacific Trails park project. Approximately 28 acres of land is being utilized for the park, which will include a hike and bike trail to connect the community.
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
tpr.org
Democrat Vicente Gonzalez defeats GOP's Mayra Flores to win South Texas' competitive District 34
Democrat Vincente Gonzalez has been elected to represent Texas 34th congressional district after receiving 10,000 more votes than incumbent Mayra Flores. Early on, Gonzalez appeared to declare victory after results showed he was in the lead. “They spent over $7 million against us, over $7 million in a Rio Grande Valley election, spewing lies and hate and misinformation, but we defeated them,” Gonzalez told a crowd of his supporters at Mi Pueblito restaurant in Brownsville.
utrgvrider.com
Cameron County midterm election unofficial results
Cameron County has released unofficial results for county, state and federal midterm elections, including the races for Texas governor, attorney general and county judge. The county had 227,750 registered voters, 51,862 or 22.7% of whom cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 early voting period in Cameron County, according to the county’s Elections Department website.
utrgvrider.com
Meet the deans
On Nov. 1, the UTRGV Student Government Association hosted “Meet the Deans” in the University Ballroom on the Edinburg campus, during which students asked questions about their chosen major. “We are here to discuss any questions and concerns and ideas for degree options, academic programs and internships,” Kassandra...
cw39.com
DPS pursuit in Houston ends with south Texas rollover in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due to causing three accidents during the pursuit, and evading arrest on foot, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS in the Rio Grande Valley.
utrgvrider.com
A beacon for film and archives in the Valley
ENTRE, a film center and regional archive in McAllen with a focus on workshops centered on filmmaking, film screenings and the collection, preservation, digitization of home movies and oral histories, hopes to plant and expand these ideas about film throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Founded in October 2021 by Andres...
Several RGV school districts announce closures for Election Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8. In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said […]
KRGV
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harlingen (Harlingen, TX)
According to Harlingen Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Balboa, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harlingen on Monday. The crash happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road at night.
After two years H-E-B brings back Feast of Sharing
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B celebrated their Feast of Sharing on Sunday after two years. With the help of volunteers and from their mobile kitchens, the event served a Texas-style meal alongside music and activities for the family. As well as a variety of free services such as health and wellness screenings and flu vaccinations […]
Comments / 0