KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Hometown supermarket ‘El Globo’ announces closure
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville’s original hometown supermarket for generations, El Globo, is closing its doors permanently at the end of December. ValleyCentral spoke with El Globo customers, who shared their reactions of the supermarket closing. “It was pretty much a shock,” customer Sergio Segura said. “My parents...
riograndeguardian.com
Pacheco: There’s a wave of development coming to Elsa, Texas
ELSA, Texas – Michael Pacheco, an associate with Coldwell Banker Commercial-RGV, is predicting a “wave of development” in Elsa, Texas. Pacheco spoke at a “Commercialization and Investment Tour” event co-hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership and Elsa Economic Development Corporation. “There are more eyes...
riograndeguardian.com
Chamber: Killam Development is Mission’s Business of the Year
MISSION, Texas – Killam Development has been named Business of the Year 2022 by the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce. The company received its award at the chamber’s recent annual member award ceremony. Killam is developing a 3,400-acre master planned community in south Mission and McAllen. To be...
Tortilla-making restaurant has slew of lingering health code violations months after an inspection
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County in this week’s installment of “Food 4 Thought”. Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct. Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this […]
KRGV
Building that housed former abortion clinic in McAllen now owned by anti-abortion group
An anti-abortion group now owns the building that previously served as the location of the Rio Grande Valley’s only abortion clinic. Abortion provider Whole Woman's Health operated out of the downtown McAllen clinic until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Whole Women's Health sold the building to...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
utrgvrider.com
Edinburg City Council approves small business loan program
During its meeting last Tuesday, the Edinburg City Council approved a Small Business Loan Program with LiftFund, a local nonprofit organization that provides loans to underserved business owners. The organization has partnered with local governments, such as McAllen for eight years and Corpus Christi for 11 years, to equip young...
MySanAntonio
City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
Rural residents would get curbside garbage pickups under Hidalgo County plan
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burning trash in rural Hidalgo County could become unnecessary as elected officials propose creating weekly, curbside garbage collections. The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court wants to hear from the public about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program, which would bring collection services to residents living in rural and unincorporated areas […]
utrgvrider.com
A day in the life of a Brownsville art major
As I ride the 7:30 a.m. shuttle bus to Edinburg, trying to take a nap in the cold and most uncomfortable seats, I think to myself, “This could have easily been an online class.”. As I arrive at the main campus in Edinburg, I buy breakfast at the Student...
Several RGV school districts announce closures for Election Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8. In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said […]
utrgvrider.com
Addressing humanitarian crisis
A learning framework lecturer has partnered with River Ministry, 13:2 Initiative and Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) at UTRGV to assemble 750 kits as part of an Adult Hygiene Kits Project. Erika Perez, a lecturer in the University College, said her learning framework students have been conducting service learning projects throughout...
utrgvrider.com
Hidalgo County midterm election unofficial results
Unofficial results for county, state and federal general election races have been released in Hidalgo County, including the highly contested Congressional District 15 seat. With 100% of 293 precincts reporting in the U.S. Representative District 15 contest, Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo with 80,869 votes to Vallejo’s 67,913, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
KRGV
Grandparent-led households experience food insecurity at twice the national rate, report finds
According to a report by Generations United, grandparent-led households experience food insecurity at twice the national rate. An organization out of Brownsville works to fight that. Near La Posada in Southmost, a farm was created to teach the community to grow their own food. It's an area that is underserved,...
KRGV
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces toy drive
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8. According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15. All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3. “Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us […]
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
Click2Houston.com
Monica De La Cruz becomes first Republican to win in 15th Congressional District in South Texas
MCALLEN — For the first time in its history, Texas’ 15th Congressional District will be represented by a Republican. Monica De La Cruz won her bid to represent the district Tuesday in the traditionally Democratic stronghold of South Texas, according to Decision Desk HQ. In the most competitive...
