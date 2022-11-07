Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2022. Brittany Michelle Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution. Alex Thomas Granger, 24, Bell City: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jovane...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
Lake Charles American Press
LC man accused of aggravated assault after firing shots inside local park
A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at a local park Saturday night. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the August Drive park at about 5 p.m. Nov. 5. She said when they arrived, witnesses told deputies the suspect was still in the area.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
Lake Charles American Press
Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
KPLC TV
Petition filed to put alcohol sales on ballot in Ward 6 of south Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Did you know there are still places where it’s illegal to purchase alcohol? One of those places is Ward Six of south Beauregard Parish. If you’d like to have a cold beer or a glass of wine at dinner, you have to go outside that area to purchase your drinks.
Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
calcasieu.info
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
Once Was Inc. to give away 100 turkeys to veterans at Rouses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty, and reservists. The nonprofit veteran community outreach organization will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. One hundred turkeys are being given away, while supplies last.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a beautiful Thursday. Rain to accompany a strong cold front Friday night with a much chillier weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another reminder that we have some big changes ahead in our forecast by Saturday. A strong cold front moves through Friday night, with some rain likely during the evening hours, followed by a plunge in temperatures with Saturday morning starting off in the upper 40s.
See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles
Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours
I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Louisiana State Police and LADOTD have indicated that the eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 in Lake Charles have been reopened. The westbound lanes of travel will remain closed. The westbound traffic diversion at the I-10 / I-210 split (Lake Charles/ milepost 34) is still in effect.
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies to participate in No Shave November
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in “No Shave November,” a nationwide effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer. “Our policy normally prohibits facial hair; other than permitted mustaches,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “For the month...
