Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2022. Brittany Michelle Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution. Alex Thomas Granger, 24, Bell City: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jovane...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man accused of aggravated assault after firing shots inside local park

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at a local park Saturday night. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the August Drive park at about 5 p.m. Nov. 5. She said when they arrived, witnesses told deputies the suspect was still in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles

They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Once Was Inc. to give away 100 turkeys to veterans at Rouses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty, and reservists. The nonprofit veteran community outreach organization will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. One hundred turkeys are being given away, while supplies last.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles

Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours

I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Louisiana State Police and LADOTD have indicated that the eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 in Lake Charles have been reopened. The westbound lanes of travel will remain closed. The westbound traffic diversion at the I-10 / I-210 split (Lake Charles/ milepost 34) is still in effect.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies to participate in No Shave November

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in “No Shave November,” a nationwide effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer. “Our policy normally prohibits facial hair; other than permitted mustaches,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “For the month...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
