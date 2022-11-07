Read full article on original website
Schnucks is opening a new kind of store in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo., – Schnucks Markets, Inc. announced that they are opening a new type of store in Chesterfield. The 30,000 square foot “Eatwell Market” will be located at 220 THF Boulevard, and will be complete in 2023. The “Eatwell Market” by Schnucks is a place that emphasizes...
edglentoday.com
Pride Takes Reservations For Annual Local Celebrity Roast
ALTON - Tammy Iskarous, founder and executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries, has recorded some incredible community achievements during her 10 years as executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries. She will be the person roasted and toasted at this year's Ninth Annual Local Celebrity Roast for Pride, Inc. Pride, Inc....
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Food Pantry and Collinsville Township Team Up To Provide Christmas Baskets for Those In Need
The 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway for families in need that live in Unit 10 school district. The applications are available for pick up at our community partner ~The Township office. Please bring proof of address.
St. Louis Zoo Welcomes Cute New Member To The Zoo Family
If you're headed down to the St. Louis Zoo, you will want to stop by and meet the newest member, Rhubarb, a Francois’ langur baby. Who doesn't love baby animals? Well, the St. Louis Zoo just introduced one of the cutest babies yet. Rhubarb was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi and is the first Francois’ langur born at the St. Louis Zoo.
edglentoday.com
David Goins Delivers Lovejoy Day Proclamation
Alton Mayor David Goins delivered the official proclamation for Elijah P. Lovejoy day in the the city of Alton.
edglentoday.com
Annual Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade to Kick Off on North Main Street With Larger Lineup
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 is once again hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade through the streets of downtown Edwardsville to honor all those who served in the military. The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, the official federal holiday.
KMOV
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
feastmagazine.com
Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis
Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week
The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids
edglentoday.com
Lasting Legacy Established by School of Nursing Alumni to Benefit Future Nursing Students
EDWARDSVILLE - Graduates from the School of Nursing (SON) Class of 1966 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville led a successful fundraising campaign to fully endow the Nursing Heritage Scholarship Endowment, a scholarship for traditional nursing students in perpetuity. Class of 1966 graduates, Sharon Grider, Barb Wagner, Mary Anne Wehrle, and...
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
KSDK
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Ardent Mills Is Major Business For Alton and Riverbend
ALTON - Some say it is the backbone of Alton. It welcomes you when you make the left turn from Clark Bridge into the city. It welcomes you when you enter Alton from the Great River Road. It towers at the bottom of State Street. The giant wheat silo emblazoned with the American flag bids one and all a hearty welcome to a hard-working river town.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
edglentoday.com
Carolyn Jean Votaw
Carolyn Jean Votaw, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 24, 1949, in New York City, New York, the daughter of the late Edgar Earl Votaw Jr. and the late Doris Estelle (Mierisch) Votaw. She had worked at the First National Bank in Madison, Illinois with 15 years of service as a bank teller. She was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Granite City and was active with Church Women United and Episcopal Church Women. Carolyn enjoyed working with crafts, studying family genealogy, and special times shared with her family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to go out to eat and loved organizing and going on the yearly Branson bus trips.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis
Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
