Carolyn Jean Votaw, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 24, 1949, in New York City, New York, the daughter of the late Edgar Earl Votaw Jr. and the late Doris Estelle (Mierisch) Votaw. She had worked at the First National Bank in Madison, Illinois with 15 years of service as a bank teller. She was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Granite City and was active with Church Women United and Episcopal Church Women. Carolyn enjoyed working with crafts, studying family genealogy, and special times shared with her family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to go out to eat and loved organizing and going on the yearly Branson bus trips.

