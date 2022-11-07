ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans celebrating Houston Astros’ win with parade

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros’ 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday’s parade.

Saturday’s win gave the Astros’ 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jill Slabbaert
2d ago

Best damn parade ever in a City of real classy Houstonians who do not destroy property. The Astros and HTown set a high standard of good behavior!

