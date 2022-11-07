ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

PSC okays ‘rider’ rate increase for Otter Tail Power

BISMARCK (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved a rider on Otter Tail Power Company’s North Dakota electric customers’ bills, as the company installs new “smart meters” in homes and businesses. The new meters will not need “meter readers” to...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games

(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
MOORHEAD, MN

