PSC okays ‘rider’ rate increase for Otter Tail Power
BISMARCK (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved a rider on Otter Tail Power Company’s North Dakota electric customers’ bills, as the company installs new “smart meters” in homes and businesses. The new meters will not need “meter readers” to...
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games
(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
Ventura says Walz will push pot legalization, confirmed by Walz spokesperson
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Former governor Jesse Ventura says Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday’s vote that will send the Democratic incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be “one of the first” things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.
