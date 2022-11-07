Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
KCCI.com
Iowa elects first Arab American to House seat
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Tuesday's election was historic in more than one respect. Iowa's first Arab American was elected to the State Legislature. Twenty-six-year-old Sami Scheetz won House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids. Scheetz is a Cedar Rapids native. He will also be one of the...
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City
Having reviewed the fabulous Hotel Grinnell, we want to share its sister hotel with our luxury travelers, as this hotel is also a unique, hidden gem. The Highlander Hotel, is a brilliant place to stay in Iowa City. In fact, both of these bespoke sister hotels are must-tries for luxury travelers. They are a better and more uplifting choice than generic chain hotels, and staying at these establishments is a great way to support smaller businesses and innovation.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
This Iowa Small Town Is The Set of a Hallmark Christmas Movie
If you live in Iowa, you already know that it's a fantastic place for Christmas. There's usually snow on the ground, blanketing our corn fields, lights strung on homes and businesses in the small towns, it's just overall a cute place for Christmas. Hallmark apparently feels the same way, because they've actually shot one of their famous Christmas movies here.
After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close
After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
cbs2iowa.com
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
kiwaradio.com
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
Clayton County Register
Reserve Champion honors for Dairy Cattle Evaluation Team ...
The 2022 Iowa FFA Dairy Cattle Career Development Event was held in conjunction with the Youth Dairy Classic in Manchester Friday, September 9. Twenty-eight teams and individuals participated in this year’s Career Development Event designed to provide students an opportunity to display their knowledge and skills in the area of dairy cattle selection and management. As a part of the contest, FFA members evaluated six classes of heifers and/or cows, gave one set of oral reasons that required members to justify how they placed the class, and a written examination that covered the production and management of a dairy herd.
Daily Iowan
COVID-19 relief funds go to free legal help for Iowans
The University of Iowa helped launch a website with the State Library of Iowa to provide information about the types of law free of charge. The website, called the People’s Law Library of Iowa, was paid for through $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Carissa Vogel, UI Law...
kwayradio.com
Teen Went 108 mph on Ansborough During Chase
A teenager was arrested after leading police in Waterloo on a short chase that ended when he got his vehicle stuck between two buildings, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Noah Coonradt was allegedly clocked going 108 mph in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street around 1:45 Sunday morning. He slowed his speeds considerably when an officer began pursuit but Coonradt did not pull over. He eventually tried to fit between two buildings on Falls Avenue but became stuck. Coonradt was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle at the time. One of them, 19 year old Jayden Johnathon, of Evansdale, was charged with Marijuana Possession. He posted a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported in the chase.
973 KKRC Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 1