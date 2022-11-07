More than half a century ago, the Higher Education Act (HEA) of 1965 was signed into law to help level the playing field for students from low-income and minority backgrounds. Its anniversary (Nov. 8) is marked by the First-Generation College Celebration, a nationwide event recognizing how HEA-initiated federal grants and loan programs have paved the way for people to become the first in their families to attend college.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO