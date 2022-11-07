Read full article on original website
USG overwhelmingly votes to pursue divestment from “Israeli apartheid”
After years of debate, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) of Case Western Reserve University took a strong stance against the actions of the Israeli government, the military-industrial complex and the prison-industrial complex. On Nov. 8, the USG General Assembly (GA) voted decisively in support of Resolution 31-15, the “Students for...
“Exploring DNA Testing for Genealogy Research”
The Siegal Lifelong Learning Program will host two lectures with genetic genealogist Gil Bardige Sunday, Nov. 13. The “Exploring DNA Testing for Genealogy Research” sessions will be held virtually via Zoom and in person at the Landmark Centre Building (25700 Science Park Dr., Beachwood). These lectures are offered...
View the CWRU Unplugged Competition standings at the halfway mark
The Case Western Reserve University Unplugged Competition is officially at the halfway point. Through this competition, students are challenged to reduce their residence hall or Greek house’s energy consumption. The residence hall or Greek house with the largest percent energy reduction wins is the winner. Over the first week,...
CWRU Faculty Journal Club meeting
Join the Nov. 9 Meeting of the Faculty Recruitment and Retention Journal Club. Now in its third year, the Case Western Reserve University Faculty Journal Club aims to increase diversity and inclusion among the university’s faculty. The second meeting of the fall 2022 semester will take place today (Nov....
Blazing trails: CWRU community members share first-generation college experiences
More than half a century ago, the Higher Education Act (HEA) of 1965 was signed into law to help level the playing field for students from low-income and minority backgrounds. Its anniversary (Nov. 8) is marked by the First-Generation College Celebration, a nationwide event recognizing how HEA-initiated federal grants and loan programs have paved the way for people to become the first in their families to attend college.
“Being an Ally: Part II”
The Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences invites members of the Case Western Reserve University community to participate in its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Learning Group. The group’s “Being an Ally: Part II” session will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in BioEnterprise Building, Room 459B, and virtually via Zoom.
Get out the vote: Campus shuttles transport students to the polls
Across Northeast Ohio—and throughout the U.S.—voters are taking to the polls today (Tuesday, Nov. 8) until 7:30 p.m. And at Case Western Reserve, we’re taking students there. The university’s Center for Civic Engagement and Learning (CCEL), Office of the President, and Division of Student Affairs are sponsoring...
SNAP benefits information session
Case Western Reserve University students can join the Office of Multicultural Affairs for an informational session on SNAP benefits for students Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. in Sears Library Building, Room 409. Allison Gillis, assistant dean of students and case manager of student affairs, will lead this...
Sign up for a seated massage
Massage is not just a luxury, but an important component of helping our bodies to recover from the stressors of exercise or desk-bound posture. The Case Western Reserve University Wellness Program is partnering with One to One Fitness Center to offer two days of 13-minute chair massage appointments this month.
#19 CWRU Opens Season with 78-72 Win over Denison
Case Western Reserve University senior Cole Frilling recorded the sixth double-double of his career with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds, leading the 19th-ranked Spartans to a season-opening 78-72 win over Denison University on Tuesday night inside Horsburgh Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Spartans now stand at 1-0 on...
