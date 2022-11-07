ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: English guns join League Cup; Barca may play Piqué

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaAy9_0j21Dkxk00
Leicester City's James Maddison, gestures, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

It’s the start of the third round of the League Cup, with Everton and Bournemouth meeting in an all-Premier League match and fellow top-flight teams Brentford and Leicester facing fourth-tier opposition. All Premier League teams are likely to rotate heavily. Bournemouth is the home team against Everton, with both teams coming off losses at the weekend that left them just above the relegation zone. Brentford hosts Gillingham and Leicester is at home to Newport County. It is the stage of the competition where teams playing in Europe enter the League Cup. Those teams play on Wednesday.

SPAIN

Barcelona may still count on Gerard Piqué when it visits Osasuna in its last match before the World Cup break. Piqué was included in Xavi Hernández’s squad even though he bid farewell at the Camp Nou at the weekend after announcing his retirement from soccer. Piqué may be needed as Xavi won’t have Jules Koundé available because of an injury. Barcelona has won four in a row in the league since losing at Real Madrid last month. Last-placed Elche will continue its quest to win its first game of the season when it hosts Girona, while Valladolid visits Athletic Bilbao.

ITALY

Serie A leader Napoli hosts 14th-placed Empoli looking to extend its winning streak in the league to 10 games. Napoli will likely still be without winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also missed a win over Atalanta last weekend because of acute lower back pain. Defending champion AC Milan, which is six points behind Napoli in second, visits relegation-threatened Cremonese. Also, Udinese visits Spezia looking to end a six-match winless streak that has seen it fall from near the top to eighth place.

GERMANY

After finally taking the Bundesliga lead from Union Berlin at the weekend, Bayern Munich will look to stretch its advantage with a win over Werder Bremen. Borussia Dortmund could face a tricky task away to a much-improved Wolfsburg which is unbeaten in seven games in all competitions. Stuttgart plays Hertha as both teams look to move away from the relegation fight, while Borussia Mönchengladbach takes on Bochum. The games are players’ last chance to impress Germany coach Hansi Flick before his World Cup squad is named Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
The Associated Press

Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup

Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
The Associated Press

Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City's stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
SB Nation

Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp

Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag. For many, the only possible answers seemed be...
The Associated Press

Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
Yardbarker

Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed

France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
ESPN

Morocco include Ziyech despite lack of game time at Chelsea

Morocco included Hakim Ziyech in their World Cup squad as coach Walid Regragui gambled on the fitness of several players and sprung some surprises when he named his 26-man selection on Thursday. Ziyech has started only twice for Chelsea this season but is one of nine players who return for...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United and Liverpool chase Dortmund's Moukoko

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United and Liverpool...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy