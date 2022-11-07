Before the season began, the AFC East was considered a weak division and a division the Buffalo Bills should win running away. That’s why they play the game. The Bills have won the division two years in a row and are considered the favorites to go to the Super Bowl and win it. The rest of the division was clumped together with the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, considering the teams vying for second place in the division. The New York Jets were considered an afterthought because they won 4 games last year and had a lot of young players in their rebuilding process. That’s why they play the game.

12 HOURS AGO