Titans' Mike Vrabel criticism of wide receivers underscores frustrations with offense
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about relying on Derrick Henry after Sunday's loss, and it appeared he took a shot at his wide receivers.
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Yardbarker
AFC East Turning Into One Of The Toughest Divisions
Before the season began, the AFC East was considered a weak division and a division the Buffalo Bills should win running away. That’s why they play the game. The Bills have won the division two years in a row and are considered the favorites to go to the Super Bowl and win it. The rest of the division was clumped together with the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, considering the teams vying for second place in the division. The New York Jets were considered an afterthought because they won 4 games last year and had a lot of young players in their rebuilding process. That’s why they play the game.
How 8-0 NFL teams have fared throughout history
The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, winning the first eight games of the season and electrifying Philadelphia. They’ve done so in decisive fashion, posting the second-best point differential in the league and following the lead of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. With the season officially...
Post Register
Wood scores 19 as Howard takes down UDC 87-74
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Wood’s 19 points helped Howard defeat District of Columbia 87-74 on Wednesday. Wood added nine rebounds for the Bison (1-1). William Settle scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 9 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Bryce Harris was 5 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Sporting News
Where is Sam Darnold? Panthers QB buried on depth chart, but may get opportunity again in 2022
When the Panthers made a trade for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick last season, there was hope that new scenery would help rejuvenate Darnold's career after a tumultuous stay with the Jets. As it turns out, that wasn't exactly the case. After a year of wishy-washy returns and an...
Post Register
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
numberfire.com
Carolina Chuba Hubbard (ankle) fully practices on Tuesday, expects to play in Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hubbard expects to play on Thursday night after missing two games with ankle injury. Expect the 23-year old to play a committee role against an Atlanta Falcons' defense ranked 21st (21.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
Post Register
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
numberfire.com
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) questionable for Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is questionable for Week 10's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. If Hubbard is active, our models expect him to handle 8.9 carries and catch 1.6 passes against the Falcons. If Hubbard is sidelined, D'Onta Foreman is expected to continue to see an increased number of touches.
Post Register
Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
Post Register
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Post Register
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA (AP) — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Titans HC Mike Vrabel only coach left standing from 2018 hiring cycle
Vrabel's tenure in Tennessee is ironclad: he's never had a losing record, rarely missed the playoffs and keeps the team afloat in the division. He also earned the NFL's Coach of the Year honor this past winter. He also got the Titans a game away from the Super Bowl in...
Post Register
AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Arizona Cardinals claim former Ohio State OL off of waivers ahead of Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday. The team picked up a former Ohio State player, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wyatt Davis is now an Arizona Cardinal. Davis played in 28 career games while in Columbus. He played for the Buckeyes from 2017-2020. This move...
