Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Steve’s Chicks Offers Korean-Style Dishes and Beverages
Honolulu (KHON2) – Steve’s Chicks, welcomes customers to dine into their facility located at Kunia Shopping Center. From popular dishes like Seafood Kimchi Pancake, Kimchi Seafood Udon, Steve Style Pork Rib Set and their original chicken, Steve’s Chicks offers Korean menu items alongside their popular chicken dishes. 21 and over customers can also purchase signature soju drinks only offered at Steve’s Chicks.
Food 2Go — Hoku’s Kahala
We’re heading back to The Kahala Hotel & Resort for an elevated and extraordinary sensory dining experience, at Hoku’s Kahala. Joining us with all the epic details is the master himself, Chef Jonathan Mizukami, executive chef at Hoku’s Kahala.
Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
Your Guide to Waimānalo, Oʻahu
Once you make the turn past the Makapu‘u Lookout, heading north, the road curves along the steep cliffs of the Ko‘olau Mountains and a rugged coastline appears. In the distance are two islets—rabbit-shaped Mānana and smaller Kāohikaipu— and across the sky ‘iwa birds twist and glide.
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail
A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
We Tried It! Keiki Republic
Who: Two sets of parents and four energetic kids ranging from 1.5 to 6 years old. When: Saturday at 10 a.m. It seems every parent and caregiver know about Kids City and its two luxurious locations over in Ward and Kapolei, but I wanted to learn more about Keiki Republic, a new play center over on the windward side. My family and I are fans of Windward Mall—we love how it’s already packed with fun things for the whole family like Pups of War, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Ko‘olau Pets and Fun Factory.
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
UH Mānoa parking updates include new flexible options
New flexible and affordable parking options will be available at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in 2023, along with improved processes and a new user-friendly website. The new options include a daily parking pass that can be reserved in advance online and reduced rates for afternoon parking.
King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
