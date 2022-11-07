ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Lumber Futures Bearish By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 33.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Lumber (LBS) is $428.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 127, 99.99% below its average volume of 22927091.63. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Copper Futures Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Copper (HG) is $3.66. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 92602, 99.99% below its average volume of 16690179955.36. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Rises By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Platinum (PL) is $995.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 21265, 99.99% below its average volume of 12953382847.89. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:53 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,935.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1, 99.99% below its average volume of 6044922907.42. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/EUR Jumps By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.99. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.379% up from its 52-week low and 5.094% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

NYSE Composite Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,763.34. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.78% up from its 52-week low and 11.74% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NeuroMetrix Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped by a staggering 27.19% in 21 sessions from $2.17 to $1.58 at 14:05 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.44% to $10,463.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
via.news

USD/JPY Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $146.60. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.258% up from its 52-week low and 3.515% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 8.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,514.13. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.13% up from its 52-week low and 35.86% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Over 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.33% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,797.55. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 1044344000, 69.09% below its average volume of 3379024048.58. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,986.80. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.34% up from its 52-week low and 8.07%...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,019.88. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58275864, 84.8% below its average volume of...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bearish Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,277.79. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.91% up from its 52-week low and 6.87% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

Align Technology Stock Over 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell by a staggering 20.61% in 10 sessions from $221.63 at 2022-10-26, to $175.95 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.83% to $10,421.76, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
via.news

GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.954% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.9543% for the last session’s close. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.787% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 1.382% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 4% Jump In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, CBOE (VIX) is $25.34. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.54% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.24 and 3.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.16.

