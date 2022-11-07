Read full article on original website
via.news
Lumber Futures Bearish By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 33.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Lumber (LBS) is $428.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 127, 99.99% below its average volume of 22927091.63. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Copper (HG) is $3.66. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 92602, 99.99% below its average volume of 16690179955.36. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
via.news
Platinum Futures Rises By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Platinum (PL) is $995.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 21265, 99.99% below its average volume of 12953382847.89. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:53 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,935.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1, 99.99% below its average volume of 6044922907.42. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
via.news
USD/EUR Jumps By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.99. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.379% up from its 52-week low and 5.094% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,763.34. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.78% up from its 52-week low and 11.74% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped by a staggering 27.19% in 21 sessions from $2.17 to $1.58 at 14:05 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.44% to $10,463.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
via.news
USD/JPY Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $146.60. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.258% up from its 52-week low and 3.515% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 8.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,514.13. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.13% up from its 52-week low and 35.86% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Over 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.33% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,797.55. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 1044344000, 69.09% below its average volume of 3379024048.58. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,986.80. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.34% up from its 52-week low and 8.07%...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,019.88. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58275864, 84.8% below its average volume of...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,277.79. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.91% up from its 52-week low and 6.87% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Align Technology Stock Over 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell by a staggering 20.61% in 10 sessions from $221.63 at 2022-10-26, to $175.95 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.83% to $10,421.76, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.954% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.9543% for the last session’s close. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.787% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 1.382% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
via.news
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) slid by a staggering 22.34% in 10 sessions from $79.47 at 2022-11-02, to $61.72 at 16:25 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 1.96% to $14,597.88, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 4% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, CBOE (VIX) is $25.34. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.54% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.24 and 3.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.16.
