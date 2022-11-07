Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Promises This Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be “Newsworthy”
Tony Khan is promising a big episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite seems to be a stacked one, as it will feature Bryan Danielson squaring off against Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match and more. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and promised that the show will be newsworthy.
bodyslam.net
Warner Bros Discovery Source Would Be “Shocked” If AEW Weren’t Offered A Renewal
It looks like AEW’s spot on television may be safe. Fightful Select have reported new information on Warner Bros Discovery, with a source stating that they’d be shocked if there was no renewal heading AEW’s way. Many question marks were in the air surrounding AEW’s stance with...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw Comments on Changing Perception of ‘Diva’ Term
IMPACT Wrestling has coined the term “Knockout” for their female talent, referring to them as the IMPACT Knockouts since the division’s inception in 2007. Shaw is nicknamed the “Quintessential Diva” and though “Diva” is a term that has brought up bad memories for wrestling fans due to the “Divas Era” in WWE, Shaw wants to change the way people look at the term.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 4 New Matches for 11/17 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments after their show ended tonight, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week. Eric Young will be taking on Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match, the concept is that it’s No DQ, no countout. Once somebody is bleeding then they are “in jeopardy” and only then can somebody lose via pinfall or submission. Everyone banned from ringside. It’s based off the legal term “double jeopardy”, which means somebody can’t be charged for the same crime twice.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost Has Secured Her Release From the Company
Lady Frost made her way to IMPACT Wrestling last year at the company’s Knockouts Knockdown event in October, where she wrestled Rachel Ellering. They had a great match, which resulted in Rachel Ellering going to bat for Frost right in front of IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.
bodyslam.net
Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and Wife of AEW Star Frankie Kazarian – Traci Brooks – Comments on His World Title Match Against Josh Alexander at Overdrive on 11/18
Traci Brooks started with TNA Wrestling in 2003 and was released in 2010. She was part of many big storylines over her tenure with the company, including being the manager for Robert Roode. Traci was the Knockouts Commissioner in part of 2009, and was named the Babe of the Year in 2004. Unfortunately, Traci never won the top prize – the Knockouts World Title.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Comments on Broken Neck, Growing the Brand
Josh Alexander is the 3rd longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Recently, Josh spoke with Fightful.com staff about his broken neck, his opportunity with the company, and how he feels he’s helping the company grow. Fightful spoke with Josh Alexander, World Champion of IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander: ”Breaking my...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Post Show – November 9, 2022 | Full Results & Recap
It’s BACK! That’s right Bodyslam.net’s AEW Dynamite Post Show has returned!. Join Bodyslam’s own Mike Hamley and Kyle Sparks as they recap and react to another week of AEW Dynamite! This week’s Dynamite is live from Boston, MA and Tony Khan has promised a newsworthy show. Let’s see if he delivers.
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Bringing In A Lot Of Celebrities For WrestleMania 39
WWE’s busiest period of the year is only a few weeks away, with the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 39 coming up. The company will host its biggest annual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Dave Meltzer recently discussed WrestleMania 39 in...
bodyslam.net
Colby Corino Speaks On His DeathMatch With George South
A match you thought would never happen, happened. Colby Corino battled George South in a DeathMatch last year at WrestleCade. A match many people would’ve never expected to happen, but it sure did. Now, Colby Corino sat down with Bodyslam.net and spoke about how that match went from a locker room joke to a reality.
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley Speaks On AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch
The king of the DeathMatch has spoken. At AEW’s 2021 Revolution Pay-Per-View, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley battled in an exploding barbed wire DeathMatch that ended with a very big dud of an explosion. Sadly, the decent match turned into a huge embarrassing moment. Now, Mick Foley, who’s been in many DeathMatches in his time, took to his Foley Is Pod podcast, where he talked about the barbed wire DeathMatch and stated that he doesn’t think barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny Omega’s gifts.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 1 New Match and New Stipulation for LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that the previously- announced match between Bully Ray and Moose will now be a TABLES MATCH at Overdrive. Moose has been setting Bully Ray up and inserting himself into Ray’s business, so IMPACT management decided to book...
bodyslam.net
Bandido Advances To Round Two Of The AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament
Bandido has advanced and is headed towards Ethan Page. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Bandido went one-on-one with RUSH in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. As you can expect, this was a high flying bout which had all the excitement. Alongside RUSH was Jose The Assistant, who got involved in the match and tried to distract Bandido. But, The Dark Order’s John Silver ended up helping Bandido and taking Jose out of the equation, allowing Bandido to get the roll-up victory over RUSH to advance to round two.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Lineup Revealed, Returning Tag Team In Action
Tonight on AEW Rampage, they announced the lineup for next Wednesdays AEW Dynamite and it looks great on paper. All the stars are out as we will hear from Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker, Saraya and Samoa Joe. Plus, The Acclaimed will drop their brand new music video. When it comes to matches, we have some bangers on tap when Toni Storm battles the Bunny in a Title Eliminator match, Bandido goes one-on-one against Ethan Page in the Semi-Finals in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevarra and lastly, gold is on the line when Death Triangle defends their Trios Championships against a returning Top Flight and independent standout, AR Fox. You can see the full lineup below.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Results (11/8/22)
The November 8 episode of AEW Dark began streaming live at 7 PM Eastern time on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can read the full results for the show below. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) def. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz. Peter Avalon def. Brandon Cutler. The Factory (QT...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: The Elite Teaser Video Airs On AEW Dynamite
We’ve seen a few teaser videos for The Elite’s return and tonight, another one aired. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, another video aired teasing the return of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The video showed flashbacks of The Elite at the start of AEW and even at the start of their careers. Interestingly enough, as the screens faded in and out, it seemed to show a background for the poster of AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View. Could this be a potential spoiler on their return date? See for yourself below.
bodyslam.net
Colby Corino Talks About Punching Masato Tanaka And Otani At Six Years Old
The Corino family has been around wrestling for a very long time, from dads, aunts, and now sons, the Corino name is one of the most recognizable names in the world of Pro-Wrestling and to a young Colby Corino, that was normal. Recently, Colby Corino sat down with Bodyslam and spoke about growing up as the son of wrestling legend Steve Corino and gave a fascinating story about seeing his father preform live.
bodyslam.net
Colby Corino Talks About How His Dream Match With Davey Richards Came About
A Dream Match is set for NWA Hard Times 3. This Saturday, NWA has their Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event and one of the matches on the show is Colby Corino vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship. This match is one that Colby has dreamed of and he sat down with our very own Cassidy Haynes to talk about it.
bodyslam.net
Jeff Cobb Pulled From NJPW Events Due To “Personal Reasons”
Jeff Cobb is a classic New Japan Pro Wrestling strong man. Cobb’s hard-hitting style and brute strength have made him very popular in Japan. Cobb was set to perform in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Sydney, Australia. However, NJPW confirmed on Wednesday morning that he will no longer be attending those events. It was noted that Cobb won’t be there due to personal reasons.
